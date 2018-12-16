This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 16 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

From kidnapping to the Black Rod: Here are some weird House of Commons traditions

Earlier this week, a royal mace was removed from its place in the House of Commons, prompting the expulsion of a Labour MP.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 16 Dec 2018, 10:00 AM
1 hour ago 5,309 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4395539
Prime Minister Theresa May.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Prime Minister Theresa May.
Prime Minister Theresa May.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

THIS WEEK, A Labour MP was ejected from the House of Commons for the rest of the day after taking the ceremonial mace in what he said was a “symbolic protest”.

The incident grabbed people’s attention (and attracted some ridicule) as a bizarre way of displaying frustration with the UK parliament, and Brexit. Any debates that are carried out without the mace in place are illegal.

The incident also brought a focus on the mace itself, which symbolises royal authority, without which the House cannot meet or pass laws.

So what other traditions are in the House of Commons, and where did they come from?

Parliamentary hostage

An MP is kidnapped during the Queen’s Speech given during the State Opening of Parliament, which is a ceremony that showcases British history and politics.

An MP is chosen at random to be kidnapped during the Queen’s Speech (traditionally it was the Vice-Chamberlain) and is released upon the safe return of the Queen.

The tradition is based on what was once meant to be a guarantee of the monarch’s safety as he or she entered a possibly hostile Parliament.

It stems from the reign of Charles I, who had a contentious relationship with Parliament and was eventually beheaded in 1649 during the Civil War between the monarchy and Parliament.

Black Rod

New Black Rod Source: PA Archive/PA Images

The Black Rod is another interesting House of Commons tradition – it’s not a staff, but a staff member. The senior officer in the House of Lords is responsible for maintaining the buildings, services, and security of the Palace of Westminster. 

During the State Opening of Parliament (the same thing that sees an MP kidnapped), he bangs on the door of the Commons chamber with a black rod. The door is customarily slammed in his face to emphasise the Commons’ independence. After three rounds of banging, he’s then let in.

The title ‘Black Rod’ comes from an ebony staff topped with a golden lion, which is the main symbol of the office’s authority. In February this year, the Queen appointed the UK’s first female Black Rod, Sarah Clarke. 

House Speaker

Prime Minister's Questions Commons House Speaker John Bercow. Source: PA

The Speaker of the House, or the referee between the government benches and opposition parties, who ensures each person gets the appointed speaking time, has to go through a bizarre process when they’re appointed.

They have to pretend that they don’t want to be chosen and are “dragged” by MPs to the Speakers bench. This is rooted in the Speakers’ traditional role of briefing the monarch on the goings on of parliament, and potentially facing their wrath.

A candidate has to be nominated by at least 12 members, of whom at least three must be of a different party from the candidate.

Unlike the Dáil, there is no running order in the House of Commons. Instead, MPs have to be called by “catching the Speaker’s eye”: that means rising or half-rising from their seats in a bid to get the Speaker’s attention.

And, while we’re here, what’s with those in the House of Commons calling each other “right honourable”?

MPs who hold no ministry are referred to as “the right honourable member”, but as “my honourable friend” if they are in the same party.

“Right” means “to a great extent or degree” in this context.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Appeal for mother to come forward as 'partially buried' body of baby found on Dublin beach
    154,163  63
    2
    		Status Orange: Storm Deirdre hits with 110 km/h winds and 'downpours of rain'
    82,104  43
    3
    		Huge backdraft filmed by onlookers as New York Irish bar destroyed by fire
    65,516  19
    Fora
    1
    		What employers can learn from Ikea's recent workforce cull
    577  0
    2
    		'A field day for the black market': Docs reveal what the minster was told after the budget VAT hike
    335  0
    The42
    1
    		As It Happened: Castres v Munster, Heineken Champions Cup
    77,470  58
    2
    		As it happened: Leinster v Bath, Heineken Champions Cup
    75,161  11
    3
    		Imperious Taylor lights up Wahlstrom and Madison Square Garden with career-best display
    41,076  38
    DailyEdge
    1
    		One of this year's leading Oscar contenders (which has already won a rake of awards) is already on Netflix
    15,265  1
    2
    		Jason Momoa, Taylor Swift, and Ariana Grande... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    4,078  1
    3
    		11 so-called ‘menswear’ items that we’ll be wearing this Christmas
    3,818  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man raped child while on bail for sexual abuse offences
    Man raped child while on bail for sexual abuse offences
    Case by Jackson and Olding to recover legal costs dismissed by judge in Belfast
    Man who fled Ireland and changed identity after driving car into group of friends given six-year sentence
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ stop unlicensed taxi in Dublin as part of pre-Christmas campaign
    Gardaí stop unlicensed taxi in Dublin as part of pre-Christmas campaign
    Man (40s) dies after being struck by car in Cork city
    'It's very disappointing': Garda probe launched as TD's office covered in urine and anti-abortion graffiti
    DUBLIN
    Appeal for mother to come forward as 'partially buried' body of baby found on Dublin beach
    Appeal for mother to come forward as 'partially buried' body of baby found on Dublin beach
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses after cash-in-transit van robbed at gunpoint
    Armed robbers steal cash from Dublin supermarket
    COURT
    Man (79) to be extradited to US over FBI's claims he produces child pornography
    Man (79) to be extradited to US over FBI's claims he produces child pornography
    Man jailed for two years for stealing over €19,000 from friend's late husband's pension fund
    British police officer jailed for 25 years for raping 13-year-old girl

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie