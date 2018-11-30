This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 30 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Government offer €16.4m contract to provide houses and services to 575 long-term homeless people

Another €3 million funding from the DRHE will go towards an outreach service for rough sleepers in the capital.

By Sean Murray Friday 30 Nov 2018, 12:05 AM
1 hour ago 1,725 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4367328
Housing First aims to give people a home and keep them out of homelessness
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Housing First aims to give people a home and keep them out of homelessness
Housing First aims to give people a home and keep them out of homelessness
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

A NEW CONTRACT has been put out to tender to provide Housing First services in Dublin that is worth over five times that of the original contract in 2014, as part of a long-term plan to keep people out of homelessness. 

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) issued a tender yesterday worth €16.4 million for Housing First – which involves the provision of housing and health supports to try to keep people out of homelessness – over the next five years, after the original contract was set up for just under €2.9 million in its first year. 

Housing First primarily caters for adults, and has already housed people who would have been seen as the most entrenched, longstanding rough sleepers – those who may have been on the streets for years and completely lost touch with the system.

The latest funding announcement comes just after the latest homeless figures for October 2018 were published, with the number of adults becoming homeless rising by 130 in the space of a month

There are currently just under 6,000 adults homeless in Ireland. Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said yesterday that there has been a continuous increase in the number of adults seeking help.

“This underlines the importance of the continued roll out of Housing First, as well as additional supports for single homelessness,” he said. 

Supply remains a constant thorn in the side of initiatives like Housing First as the lack of it in the capital is driving the price of rent up, and putting more and more at risk of homelessness.

This programme was the first in Ireland through which homeless people are given a home first of all, with round-the-clock services then provided to them. 

Following the successful pilot demonstration project in Dublin a larger project was set up. This project was delivered by Peter McVerry Trust in partnership with Focus Ireland, on behalf of the DRHE and Dublin local authorities. This project ran from late 2014 until summer 2018.

It currently has 170 active tenancies under its remit. 

The original budget for the plan was just over €2.9 million a year, but this will increase as the service seeks to more than triple the number of tenancies it provides.

The new budget of over €16 million will seek to achieve the aim of the project which is to provide “immediate, permanent and affordable housing to tackle homelessness, and then provides the appropriate wraparound housing and health supports, and connections to community-based supports, to ensure people maintain their housing and improve their overall health and well-being”.

The contract will seek to heavily increase the number of tenancies being managed under Housing First, with a minimum of 575 tenancies expected within three years.

“The successful tenderer MUST agree to manage all active Housing First tenancies,” it noted, with 120 in the Dublin City Council area and another 50 in the other local authority areas in Dublin.

Creating and managing a minimum of 405 new tenancies is also required, with 70 required in the first year of the contract in Dublin City Council areas alone. 

Related Reads

22.11.18 'We're not ignoring the elephant in the room': Officials hope new law can deal with rising student rent
25.10.18 The government is trying to reduce chronic homelessness ... Here's how Finland ended it
29.03.18 Taoiseach declares homeless and housing crisis a national emergency

new housing first

It is important to note that whoever is awarded this contract must source this accommodation – through ownership, leasing arrangements or the private rented sector – with funding outside of the funding issued as part of this tender.

When it has acquired a suitable property, it must offer “intensive, time-unlimited visiting support” to the tenant in the home. 

“The team involved MUST be capable of responding to a wide range of high and complex needs,” it said, citing that people may have issues including mental health problems, ongoing drug use, a physical or intellectual disability, or may have been convicted of a crime. 

Separately, the DRHE has issued a tender worth €3 million on its outreach service, to engage with adults who experience rough sleeping, to get them into temporary accommodation and explore options available such as Housing First to get them into more secure accommodation.

Both schemes are being funded through Section 10 funding provided by the government, and the HSE. 

With reporting from Cormac Fitzgerald

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man who touched woman with penis on Dublin Bus claimed he was urinating at the time, court hears
    38,213  0
    2
    		Poll: Should the Government introduce a Cold Weather Payment for severe weather events?
    28,944  124
    3
    		Severe traffic at Dublin's Port Tunnel as motorists face rain and gridlock
    28,864  43
    Fora
    1
    		Want a UCD Smurfit School MBA? We're teaming up to give one reader a full scholarship
    872  0
    2
    		Ryanair is suing Irish officials over where the airline's staff are taxed
    740  0
    3
    		Tayto Park is planning a second roller coaster 'that will make people stop and stare'
    347  0
    The42
    1
    		'I was only trying to add an extra zero onto Conor's contract!'
    43,813  74
    2
    		Botha puts differences with Stander aside to renew friendly rivalry at Munster
    26,798  16
    3
    		'It taught me to enjoy rugby because there's a lot of worse jobs you could be doing'
    18,413  5
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Once the heartthrob of the jungle, Nick Knowles' old fashioned views are less than lust-worthy
    6,641  5
    2
    		After years of dating in secret, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx look set to wed... it's The Dredge
    6,361  0
    3
    		Stefanie Preissner summing up the millennial mindset on Cutting Edge will resonate with many
    6,356  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man charged over fatal Monaghan crash on Tuesday night
    Man charged over fatal Monaghan crash on Tuesday night
    Man on trial for alleged sexual assault on sleeping woman
    A hotel to be used for Direct Provision is still in the middle of a sale dispute
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ to commence Operation Open City today as Christmas road safety strategy is launched
    Gardaí to commence Operation Open City today as Christmas road safety strategy is launched
    Man charged over alleged 7-year online harassment campaign against number of women
    Four men arrested in relation to assault on referee after soccer match
    DUBLIN
    All-Ireland club champions appoint successful Tipperary underage boss
    All-Ireland club champions appoint successful Tipperary underage boss
    Severe traffic at Dublin's Port Tunnel as motorists face rain and gridlock
    Man who touched woman with penis on Dublin Bus claimed he was urinating at the time, court hears
    IRELAND
    'I was only trying to add an extra zero onto Conor's contract!'
    'I was only trying to add an extra zero onto Conor's contract!'
    Ireland shaded by New Zealand, but progress to face Canada in quarter-final clash at Dubai 7s
    BOD: 'Big names could switch to sevens in pursuit of Olympic gold'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie