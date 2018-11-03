How many calls did Dublin Fire Brigade receive on Halloween? It's the week in numbers

Firefighter in breathing apparatus extinguishing a car fire in South Dublin on Halloween.

Firefighter in breathing apparatus extinguishing a car fire in South Dublin on Halloween.

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

100: The number of panes of glass that were smashed in an Offaly church overnight this week.

64.85: The percentage that the referendum to remove the offence of blasphemy from the Constitution passed by.

900: The number of calls that Dublin Fire Brigade received on Halloween.

120,000: The number of apples a Tipperary farmer gave away to local schools in a bid to promote healthy eating.

67: The percentage of people who think Ireland should stop turning back the clocks twice a year and keep the same time zone all year round.

€1.5 million: The total amount of money raised from the Liam Miller tribute match.

5: The number of complaints upheld by the Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland against Eir over a range of ads that were found to be misleading to customers.

6: The number of months that Sinn Féin’s Peadar Tóibín is suspended from the party for after he voted against abortion legislation in the Dáil last month.

9,055: The number of admitted patients that were forced to wait on trolleys and chairs in hospitals last month.

182 metres: The height of the world’s tallest statue that was unveiled amid protests in India this week.

20,000: The number of people who took part in the 39th annual Dublin Marathon.