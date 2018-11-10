How much money has been set aside for desserts in the Dáil? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

92: The number of kilometres that a train in Australia travelled for with no driver before it derailed.

7: The number of food businesses that were issued with closure orders last month.

€70,000: The amount of money set aside for desserts in food contracts for Dáil catering facilities.

70: The kilograms of plastic debris cleared from the Dublin coast following the reconstruction of the Dún Laoghaire baths.

550: The number of times that Luas drivers had to apply the emergency breaks this year.

£10,000: The reward being offered for information about a violent attack on a 98-year-old man who was “left for dead” in his London home.

€4.6 million: The estimated street value of the cocaine that was seized at Rosslare Europort.



23: The percentage of non-Irish nationals living below the income poverty line, according to a new report published by the ESRI.

€57,000: The amount of money won by a Laois man on RTÉ’s Winning Streak that he plans to use on medical care for his ill daughter.