This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 19 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

We're in for some wintry weather over the weekend, here's how to keep your pet safe and happy

Met Éireann has forecasted freezing temperatures for the coming days.

By Adam Daly Saturday 19 Jan 2019, 6:30 AM
16 hours ago 1,269 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4444624
Image: Shutterstock/Anna_Polyakova
Image: Shutterstock/Anna_Polyakova

NOT SHAVING YOUR dog’s fur, checking their paws for cracked skin after a walk, and making sure they stay away from open fires and heaters – experts say these are just some of the basic steps you can take in order to keep your pet safe and happy during the cold weather. 

The advice comes as Met Éireann has forecasted freezing temperatures for the coming days, with temperatures set to dip to minus four degrees. 

The ISPCA is advising pet owners to opt for shorter, more frequent walks on cold days. For dogs that are comfortable wearing a jacket, owners should check regularly to make sure the jumper or jacket is not wet as a wet jumper will make your pet colder.

“If the temperature outside is too cold for you to stay outdoors, the same may be true for your pets. Certain dog breeds are well-adapted for cold weather, but others such as small dogs, sight hounds, short-haired dogs, older dogs or those with health problems may have less tolerance for freezing temperatures,” the ISPCA said. 

The animal welfare group added that owners should try not to shave their dog’s fur. 

If your dog coat needs regular grooming, simply trim to minimise the amount of snow, ice or salt crystals that get caught in his or her fur. Additionally, be careful not to give too many baths in winter, as they can lead to dry, flaky skin. 

ISPCA Winter Pet Care Tips and Advice Source: ISPCA

Extremely toxic

De-icing chemicals that may have been used on the roads can cause irritation or stomach upset if pets lick it off their feet or fur, so the ISPCA has recommended owners fully wipe down their dog or cat’s paws, legs and belly to remove salt and chemicals.  

For de-icing products that are used at home, the likes of anti-freeze is extremely toxic to pets if ingested, but it does taste good to them. So the ISPCA recommends products that contain propylene glycol, as they are considered safer than most. 

During cold spells, cats will often curl up beneath the bonnet of a car when they are looking for somewhere warm to sleep. Drivers are advised to bang on their car’s bonnet or beep the horn before driving off to give sleeping cats the chance to run away. 

When it comes to smaller pets like rabbits and guinea pigs that are kept outdoors, their hutches or shelters should be covered to ensure they are waterproof and there are no drafts. The ISPCA has stressed that fresh water supply should be always available so owners need to regularly check that water bottles have not frozen. 

“It’s always best to move your pet’s shelter indoors into a shed or garage, but not in an area where cars are stored overnight as the fumes can be seriously damaging,” the animal welfare group warned. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'We will miss him dearly': RTÉ tributes to presenter Alan McQuillan who has died aged 37
    147,141  18
    2
    		Ulster Bank initiates High Court action against Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan
    82,201  0
    3
    		Bus Éireann vehicle pulled from service after passengers discover 'disgusting' fungus on seats
    67,784  24
    Fora
    1
    		Salesforce thinks the housing crisis will ease by the time it brings 1,500 new jobs to Dublin
    673  0
    2
    		'I sold my business for €6m. To get the best deal, you can't be afraid to walk away'
    371  0
    3
    		Ryanair hopes its frailest rivals will die soon - but they keep clinging on for dear life
    30  0
    The42
    1
    		Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
    23,256  16
    2
    		O'Mahony passed fit to start in Munster's showdown with Exeter Chiefs
    23,109  30
    3
    		'This is the first game but there's an extra layer because it's Ireland'
    21,506  15
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Brian McFadden told Loose Women exactly why he won't be joining Westlife on their reunion tour
    12,433  1
    2
    		First Dates viewers couldn't get their heads around Lorraine from Limerick and her dessert-stealing
    10,927  1
    3
    		Sophie Turner said her hair requirement for Game of Thrones was 'really disgusting'... it's The Dredge
    8,826  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Men jailed for life for fatal shop explosion in 'wicked' insurance scam attempt
    Men jailed for life for fatal shop explosion in 'wicked' insurance scam attempt
    Violent rapist who 'didn't participate fully' in sex-offender treatment to be released this weekend
    State's longest serving prisoner appealing after losing bid for two temporary release days a year
    GARDAí
    Irishman arrested in New York in connection with 373 child sex abuse offences
    Irishman arrested in New York in connection with 373 child sex abuse offences
    Zero-degree temperatures forecast as Gardaí warn drivers of slippery roads
    Man (40s) arrested at 450-plant growhouse in Waterford business park
    DUBLIN
    National Transport Authority 'actively considering' 24-hour Dublin Bus service from Dublin Airport
    National Transport Authority 'actively considering' 24-hour Dublin Bus service from Dublin Airport
    Nine Dublin Bus routes to be operated by Go Ahead from Sunday onwards
    Gardaí believe fatal shooting outside Swords gym connected to local drugs trade
    COURT
    High Court deems house with sauna and jacuzzi, apartment and €72k cash are proceeds of crime
    High Court deems house with sauna and jacuzzi, apartment and €72k cash are proceeds of crime
    Retired surgeon groped genitals of patient (15) while resting his head on his chest, jury hears
    Irishman agrees to be extradited to Netherlands over body chopped up and dumped in canal

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie