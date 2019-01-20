This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 20 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lose a passport abroad? Getting temporary documents will now be easier

Meanwhile, a €12 million contract to provide a passport processing system in Ireland is being put out to tender.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 20 Jan 2019, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 4,296 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4444681
File photo
Image: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie

NEW RULES ADOPTED by the European Parliament aim to make it easier for people whose passports are lost, stolen or damaged when travelling outside the European Union to get temporary documents.

The goal of the new directive is that no EU citizen will be refused when in need of a temporary travel document to get to their final destination.

If an Irish citizen loses their passport in a country where there is no Irish diplomatic mission, they will now be able to secure documentation through the embassy or consulate of another EU member state.

The new temporary travelling document will be valid for a maximum of 15 days and can be used to travel back home. The procedure of verifying applicants’ identity and issuing an emergency travel document for them should take a maximum of four days.

Neale Richmond, Fine Gael Senator and spokesperson on European Affairs, welcomed the “common-sense move”, saying it will “provide reassurance to Irish people on their travels”.

Better security features 

The new legislation also increases the security components of these temporary travel documents – they will have improved facial imaging and machine-readable security features.

In relation to the improved security element, Richmond said: “Much has been done on other areas but up until recently temporary passports were the last unsecured identity documents issued by the EU states leading to abuse by human traffickers while certain countries refused to recognise them.”

He also noted that the Department of Foreign Affairs has improved the process for renewing passports with a new online system as well as speeding up the issuing of emergency passports.

Tender 

The department is running a tendering process for a Passport Issuance and Processing System. The estimated value of the contract is €12 million.

“The solution being sought will be the main back office processing system and system of record for all passport applications and associated passport holder information,” a statement from the department notes.

The provision of associated services such as implementation of the system, support, maintenance and training will also be part of the agreement.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Poll: Would you like an Irish unity referendum in the event of a no-deal Brexit?
    74,128  149
    2
    		Is there a dark side to the 10-Year Challenge meme?
    68,746  28
    3
    		Romanian gang members flee Ireland despite surrendering passports
    64,089  0
    Fora
    1
    		'Find trouble before it finds you': How businesses can avoid being hijacked by online fraudsters
    109  0
    2
    		Brian Caulfield on his 'sabbatical' of sorts and what happened to the best idea he ever had
    51  0
    The42
    1
    		The one-time Irish wonderkid now back at Liverpool
    59,424  27
    2
    		As it happened: Liverpool v Crystal Palace, Man United v Brighton, Premier League
    45,530  47
    3
    		As It Happened: Munster v Exeter, Heineken Champions Cup
    45,016  48
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Saoirse Ronan got caught giving out about people in Irish while filming Mary Queen of Scots
    15,519  2
    2
    		Timothée Chalamet was in knots listening to Saoirse Ronan on Gerry Ryan's radio show in 2004
    15,380  0
    3
    		Cardi B, Ariana Grande, and Vogue Williams... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    6,971  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Men jailed for life for fatal shop explosion in 'wicked' insurance scam attempt
    Men jailed for life for fatal shop explosion in 'wicked' insurance scam attempt
    Violent rapist who 'didn't participate fully' in sex-offender treatment to be released this weekend
    State's longest serving prisoner appealing after losing bid for two temporary release days a year
    GARDAí
    Gardaí investigating after teen allegedly assaulted and threatened by two men
    Gardaí investigating after teen allegedly assaulted and threatened by two men
    Man and woman arrested as gardaí seize €500k worth of drugs in Drimnagh
    Irishman arrested in New York in connection with 373 child sex abuse offences
    DUBLIN
    'That's something people can get lost in... at the end of the day it is our hobby'
    'That's something people can get lost in... at the end of the day it is our hobby'
    National Transport Authority 'actively considering' 24-hour Dublin Bus service from Dublin Airport
    Nine Dublin Bus routes to be operated by Go Ahead from Sunday onwards
    PSNI
    Police investigation underway after suspected car bomb in Derry city centre
    Police investigation underway after suspected car bomb in Derry city centre
    Appeal for witnesses after man (37) shot dead in Warrenpoint last night
    Detectives 'extremely close' to breakthrough over murder of RUC officer in Omagh

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie