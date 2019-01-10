This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 10 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Meningitis: HSE expert says rate of uptake of vaccine boosters is 'very disappointing'

The HSE yesterday issued an initial warning after the deaths of three people.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 10 Jan 2019, 5:30 PM
50 minutes ago 2,188 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4433410
Image: Shutterstock/adriaticfoto
Image: Shutterstock/adriaticfoto

THE HSE HAS today again urged parents to vaccinate their children following the death of three people as a result of a dangerous infection that causes meningitis and septicaemia. 

Eleven cases of what is known as meningococcal disease have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) since the last week in December.

Three of these patients have died and all three deaths were directly due to this infection.

Speaking at a HSE briefing on seasonal flu, assistant national director of health protection Dr Kevin Kelleher said that “this is just as much the flu time of the year as it is the meningitis time of the year as well”. 

In a statement yesterday, the HSE noted that although meningococcal disease generally increases during winter months, the recent increase is “cause for concern”, highlighting the sights of symptoms of the disease. 

Dr Suzanne Cotter, specialist in public health medicine at the HPSC, said: 

If anyone has any concerns about meningitis they should ring their GP in the first instance. Meningitis and septicaemia often happen together and symptoms can appear in any order. 
Some may not appear at all. Early symptoms can include; fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhoea, muscle pain, stomach cramps, fever with cold hands and feet and a rash, but do not wait for the rash to appear. If someone is ill and getting worse, get medical help immediately.

Vaccination warning

It yesterday advised parents to check that their children are up-to-date with their meningococcal vaccinations.

There has been a drop in the uptake of these vaccines among children in recent years. 

Taking note of this today, Dr Kelleher said: “What I’ve got to say is we have got available the vaccines to cope with this problem. What is interesting is, after all the pressure around us getting vaccines to deal with meningitis, the uptake rates are not hitting the 95%. 

What is very disappointing is we have seen that the boosters that we give at 12 and 13 months are not being taken up. 

He added that “the difficulty we’re facing at the moment is the fact that we’re not getting all of the babies vaccinated properly”. 

Latest HSE data shows that, as of Q2 in 2018, the uptake rate of the first dose of MenC for babies at 12 months was 90%. The uptake for two doses of MenB at 12 months was 93% and the uptake of MenC at 24 months was 88%. 

“It’s really important that those boosters are happening. Parents do need to make sure that they get their children along twice,” Kelleher said. 

A vaccine that protects against meningococcal C disease (MenC vaccine) is given at six months and at 13 months and meningococcal B vaccine (MenB vaccine) is given at two, four and 12 months of age. 

More than one dose of the same vaccine is sometimes given in the first few years of a child’s life. The extra doses improve the antibody response and give better long-term protection, according to the HSE. 

Booster doses of some vaccines are also given to school children to give better long-term protection.

Latest cases

Following investigation, none of the patients with meningococcal disease have been identified as having had contact or links with each other. Spread of meningococcal from person to person is very unusual, especially outside of close household contact.

In 2018 a total of 89 meningococcal cases were notified compared to 76 in 2017.  The eleven cases notified since the last week in December compared to five cases in the same time period last year. 

Meningitis is a serious illness involving inflammation of the membranes covering the brain and spinal cord. It can be caused by a variety of different germs, mainly bacterial and viruses.

Bacterial meningitis is less common but is usually more serious than viral meningitis and requires urgent treatment with antibiotics and may be accompanied by septicaemia (blood poisoning).

The bacteria live naturally in the nose and throat of normal healthy persons without causing illness and the spread of the bacteria is caused by droplets from the nose and mouth. The illness occurs most frequently in young children and adolescents, usually as isolated cases.

Bacterial meningitis or septicaemia requires urgent antibiotic treatment.

Again, the signs and symptoms include:

  • Fever (sometimes with cold hands and feet)
  • Joint or muscle pain
  • Rapid breathing
  • Severe Headaches
  • Drowsiness
  • Discomfort from bright light
  • Neck stiffness
  • Vomiting, stomach cramps and diarrhoea
  • Non-blanching rash may appear which may be tiny red pinpricks that may develop to purple bruises. This rash does not fade under pressure.

Anyone who believes they are showing symptoms is advised to contact their GP.

With reporting by Michelle Hennessy 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		How I Spend My Money: A junior doctor in Mayo making €85,000 who wants to buy a €250,000 apartment in Dublin
    58,407  74
    2
    		Gardaí investigating shooting incident in Bray
    57,318  25
    3
    		Dublin Airport fined €600,000 over security queue delays
    54,298  67
    Fora
    1
    		Whiskey is booming, but exporters have been warned of an 'over-dependence' on US sales
    276  0
    2
    		'We've quite a bit of ambition left': IT giant Ergo is aiming to hit €100m in sales next year
    249  0
    3
    		Why Equine MediRecord is adamant it won't take investment from its customers
    73  0
    The42
    1
    		'She has good morals': Pete Taylor opens up on pre-Rio Olympics split with daughter Katie
    36,183  8
    2
    		'I've talked with Mick McCarthy and Gareth Southgate... I will make a decision soon'
    25,274  57
    3
    		'I was sitting beside Nickie Quaid and I was as white as a ghost. I thought I was going to get sick'
    25,230  13
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Kate Beckinsale had a gas reaction to being called out for her alleged shift with Pete Davidson... it's The Dredge
    6,853  0
    2
    		John Legend defended himself after photo emerged of him posing with Harvey Weinstein
    6,228  1
    3
    		Fearne Cotton says she quit Celebrity Juice because she wants to 'feel a bit scared again'
    5,511  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Cynthia Owen of Dalkey 'House of Horrors' case suing Irish Daily Mail for defamation
    Cynthia Owen of Dalkey 'House of Horrors' case suing Irish Daily Mail for defamation
    Irish-based online course provider with 4.5 million students enters examinership
    Former Terenure College rugby coach sent for trial over indecent assault of nine boys
    HSE
    Meningitis: HSE expert says rate of uptake of vaccine boosters is 'very disappointing'
    Meningitis: HSE expert says rate of uptake of vaccine boosters is 'very disappointing'
    Sandyford lab told Simon Harris that CervicalCheck was 'in jeopardy' and urgent action was needed
    Doctors express concern over termination services amid fears of 'risks' to patients' safety
    GARDAí
    Man remains in serious condition after Bray shooting
    Man remains in serious condition after Bray shooting
    Gardaí investigating shooting incident in Bray
    Ardee investigation: Woman's body removed to hospital for post-mortem
    DUBLIN
    Dublin ladies set for two Croke Park league outings as Mayo double-header confirmed
    Dublin ladies set for two Croke Park league outings as Mayo double-header confirmed
    Dublin Airport fined €600,000 over security queue delays
    Poll: Have you ever visited Trinity College?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie