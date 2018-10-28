The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #VICTORY: Michael D Higgins has been re-elected President of Ireland with 55.8% of the vote.

2. #PITTSBURGH: The man suspected of killing 11 people and injuring six at a synagogue in the US city of Pittsburgh yesterday has been charged with murder.

3. #HELICOPTER CRASH: A helicopter belonging to Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha has crashed outside the King Power Stadium.

4. #BLASPHEMY REFERENDUM: Ireland has voted to remove the offence of blasphemy from the Constitution.

5. #MARATHON: The 39th annual Dublin Marathon takes place today, with about 20,000 people due to take part.

6. #GUN CRIME: Dublin drug dealers are now renting guns as a cheaper way to intimidate people in the capital.

7. # SCHOOLS: Several school buildings inspected following concerns about potential structural problems will reopen after the midterm break.

8. #FIXING THE ROOF: Irish Rail have begun major works to replace the Victorian-era roof at Dublin’s Pearse Station, leading to the disruption of a number of services serving the station this weekend.

9. #CLOCKS GO BACK: The clocks turned back one hour overnight – just in case you got caught out.