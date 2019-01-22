Gardaí investigating after human remains found by fishing vessel off Irish coast

GARDAÍ IN CORK are investigating after the crew of a fishing vessel discovered human remains off the Irish coast.

The fishing vessel in question discovered the remains 180 nautical miles from Castletownbere, Co Cork.

The vessel docked in Castletownbere on Sunday morning and gardaí were notified.

The remains were taken to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination took place today.

A garda spokesperson said that the results of this post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

DNA samples have been taken and gardaí said that investigations are currently underway to establish the gender and identity of the person.