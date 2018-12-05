Human remains found in Co Laois believed to be of man missing since earlier this year

HUMAN REMAINS FOUND in Co Laois yesterday are believed to be of a man who went missing earlier this year.

Gardaí are still investigating the discovery of the body in Straboe but say they have been in contact with the family of the man.

The remains are believed to belong to a man in his late 20s early or 30s.

However, a garda spokesperson said that positive identification will not be possible until the results of DNA tests are returned.

Gardaí received a call from forestry workers at around 8.55am on Tuesday after they made the discovery.