This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 8 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Highest number of human rights activists on record killed in 2018

In total 321 people in 27 countries were targeted and killed for their work.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 8 Jan 2019, 9:14 AM
41 minutes ago 735 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4428148
Image: Front Line Defenders
Image: Front Line Defenders

AN IRISH-BASED organisation has said human rights activists around the world continue to face threats from state, non-state and corporate actors and hundreds lost their lives because of their work last year.

In 2018, 321 human rights defenders in 27 countries were targeted and killed for their work, according to the Front Line Defenders annual report. This is the highest number ever on record.

More than three-quarters of these activists were defending land, environment or indigenous people’s rights, often in the context of extractive industries and state-aligned mega-projects.

Today Front Line Defenders said the murders of human rights defenders were not isolated events, but were “preceded by judicial harassment, threats and physical attacks”.

At least 49% of those killed had previously received a specific death threat, and in an additional 43% of killings there had been general threats made to activists in the area.

In the vast majority of cases, Front Line Defenders said these people did not receive the necessary protection and support from state authorities from the time they reported threats to the time they were murdered.

Speaking at the launch of the organisation’s global analysis for 2018, Ed O’Donovan, head of protection, said it is more important than ever that governments that value human rights lend vocal, practical and financial support to the work of peaceful activists who are fighting against “a tide of xenophobia, racism, homophobia, misogyny and environmental degradation.”

The names of the 321 human rights activists killed last year can be found here and here

Sexual assault

According to the report launched today, in addition to the threats experienced by male colleagues, female activists face gendered and sexualised attacks from both state and non-state actors, as well as from within their own human rights movements.

“Such violations include removal from public or high-ranking positions in NGOs, trade unions, and political societies; smear campaigns questioning their commitment to their families; sexual assault and rape; militarised violence; and the harassment and targeting of their children.” 

In Saudi Arabia, the organisation said authorities arrested, sexually assaulted, and tortured female human rights defenders who led the successful campaign for the abolition of the driving ban in 2018.

‘Re-education camps’

The report said there is also a continuing trend towards restrictive legislation aimed at stifling human rights work, including:

  • A Digital Security Act in Bangladesh carrying a 14-year sentence for using digital media to “cause damage to the state”;
  • Retrospective legislation in Xinjiang province, China, legalising the use of “re-education” camps for the minority Uyghur population, including human rights defenders;
  • Anti-terror legislation in Nicaragua widening the definition of terrorism to include those accused of damaging property, leading to dozens of arrests of protesters now facing terrorism charges and 20 years in prison.

The organisation is today also calling for the release of nine human rights defenders serving lengthy prison sentences. 

Despite the sometimes life-threatening risks faced by activists, Front Line Defenders said 2018 saw a number of major successes including helping to secure the Escazu Agreement on environmental protections in Latin America and the Caribbean, the vote to repeal the Eighth Amendment in Ireland and a decree in Equater protecting women’s land and forest rights.

The organisation said it is working to promote security with a range of protection programming in response to the 2018 attacks on human rights defenders.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Too little too late': Hauliers slam no-deal Brexit rehearsal as 'window dressing'
    63,096  72
    2
    		Man tries to rob female UFC star in Rio - immediately regrets decision
    56,103  34
    3
    		'Deeply saddened': Tributes paid to student who died after falling from Cliffs of Moher
    47,192  11
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Do you believe all the economic doom and gloom predicted for 2019?
    344  0
    2
    		Stores warn a tax hike on food supplements is 'completely inconsistent' with health policy
    243  0
    3
    		The boss of Diageo's local whiskey says Ireland's luxury range is 'underdeveloped'
    238  0
    The42
    1
    		Ireland legend Damien Duff's move to Celtic confirmed
    54,507  32
    2
    		Ireland's McAteer fumes at referee over red card after Star Sixes clash with England striker Owen
    43,016  18
    3
    		'Absolutely coincidental' - Crystal Palace keeper Hennessey denies making Nazi salute
    36,807  23
    DailyEdge
    1
    		If you're one of the few not celebrating Big Bang's cancellation, Jim Parsons has a few words for you
    10,014  5
    2
    		Dancing With The Stars viewers were divided over 'objectifying' comments about Peter Stringer's body
    8,241  2
    3
    		RuPaul banned a drag queen’s period-themed dress because it was in ‘bad taste’
    6,665  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    EU
    Opinion: How could a second Brexit referendum be undemocratic?
    Opinion: How could a second Brexit referendum be undemocratic?
    'Too little too late': Hauliers slam no-deal Brexit rehearsal as 'window dressing'
    May says MPs who don't back her Brexit deal risk damaging democracy
    OPINION
    Opinion: There is space for 15,000 homes within walking distance of Dublin's O'Connell Street
    Opinion: There is space for 15,000 homes within walking distance of Dublin's O'Connell Street
    A mother on drug crime in Ireland: 'When the dealers called to my door and wanted me to settle his debts, I’d had enough'
    The Irish For: Forget the January blues - let's talk about birds
    9 AT 9
    The 9 at 9: Tuesday
    The 9 at 9: Tuesday
    The 9 at 9: Monday
    The 9 at 9: Sunday
    REFERENDUM
    Poll: Would you like to see divorce waiting times lowered or abolished?
    Poll: Would you like to see divorce waiting times lowered or abolished?
    Referendum on divorce could be delayed, warns Taoiseach
    These are the referendums coming up in 2019 - and a few after that

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie