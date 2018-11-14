Humid and mild conditions today... but heavy rain here to stay

FORECASTERS HAVE PREDICTED unusually high temperatures for this time of year with highs of 15 degrees expected in some part of the country today.

While this morning will start off with some scattered rain and drizzle, Met Éireann says this will clear, giving way to some “brief” sunny spells across most of Leinster.

However, in some southern and western counties, rain will persist throughout the day.

Temperatures will range between 13 and 15 degrees, only dropping to between 10 and 12 degrees tonight.

A yellow rainfall warning is still in place for Cork and Kerry today until 10am.

Tonight, further outbreaks of persistent and heavy rain are expected in south, southwest and northwest coastal counties.

Rather windy today with scattered outbreaks of rain, heaviest across southern and western counties, both to begin and end the day. Mild and humid, with highs of 13 to 15 degrees. Southwest winds will be fresh to strong and gusty, with winds strongest along western coasts. pic.twitter.com/CCFPASp6vm — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 14, 2018 Source: Met Éireann /Twitter

Mild and humid conditions are to continue tomorrow, as are the wet and blustery conditions.

The national forecaster has warned that west coast counties are at risk of spot flooding tomorrow morning with that rain heading eastwards later in the afternoon but parts of the east are to remain dry as the rain fragments.

Top temperatures of 15 degrees are expected again tomorrow as the mild weather continues.