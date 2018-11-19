This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 19 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man, 24, charged with 2016 feud murder of Daithi Douglas

The accused told gardaí, “Sorry for his loss, if that means anything” when he was charged.

By Tom Tuite Monday 19 Nov 2018, 12:03 PM
1 hour ago 2,707 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4346943
Photo of the scene where Douglas's body was found in July 2016.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Photo of the scene where Douglas's body was found in July 2016.
Photo of the scene where Douglas's body was found in July 2016.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A 24-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with the murder of David ‘Daithi’ Douglas who was shot dead in Dublin two years ago.

Gareth Brophy, who is currently of no fixed abode but from Dublin’s south inner city, told gardaí, “Sorry for his loss, if that means anything” when he was charged.

Douglas, 55, from Killala Road, in Cabra in north Dublin was fatally wounded in a shooting outside his wife’s shop on Bridgefoot Street in Dublin on afternoon of 1 July 2016.

He was the ninth person to die in the Hutch-Kinahan feud.

Brophy was remanded in custody after he appeared before Judge Dermot Simms at Dublin District Court this morning charged with the murder of Mr Douglas.

Evidence was given by Detective Garda Nall Godfrey.

He told the court the accused was arrested at the Barn House public house in Dolphins Barn, Dublin 8 at 11.58pm on Sunday. He was taken to Kevin Street station and charged there at 2.54am today. 

Detective Garda Godfrey said he cautioned Brophy that he did not have to say anything and anything he did say may be given in evidence.

In reply to the charge, Mr Brophy said, “Sorry for his loss if that means anything”, Detective Garda Godfrey said.

The court heard the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed the accused was to be returned for trial and he could also be sent forward for sentence on a signed plea should that arise.

Defence solicitor Jenny McGeever furnished the court with a statement of her client’s means.

Noting there was no Garda objection, Judge Simms granted legal aid and remanded the accused in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Friday.

Related Read

31.12.17 Endgame: How gardaí have pushed the Kinahan cartel to the brink of collapse in 12 months

Dressed in a grey hooded jumper, blue jeans and black runners, Mr Brophy stood smiling with his arms folded throughout the brief hearing.

During the proceedings he spoke quietly to his legal team but has not yet indicated how he will plead.

As he was led out of the courtroom, he blew a kiss to family members in the public gallery saying, “Go on, I love yous.”

Comments have been disabled as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		16-year-old admits assault after former Welsh rugby captain suffers homophobic attack
    78,782  59
    2
    		How I Spend My Money: A sales worker on €70,000 saving €1,000 a month for a mortgage
    61,340  49
    3
    		Garda probe after woman suffers serious injury in fall from window at Dublin city centre hotel
    34,671  3
    Fora
    1
    		Here's how you can boost staff morale during the dark winter months
    374  0
    2
    		Dublin-based Inflazome has secured €40m to take its 'risky' inflammation drugs into trials
    13  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Munster SHC final, Ulster SFC semi-finals, Leinster SHC semi-finals - Sunday club GAA match tracker
    38,586  5
    2
    		Ballyboden break Coolderry hearts and book Leinster final after 100-minute epic with 10 goals, 53 points and four reds
    25,329  7
    3
    		17-year-old female German driver fractures spine in Macau GP horror crash
    23,139  6
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Can you match these Friends quotes to the character that delivered them?
    22,366  4
    2
    		Beauty Q: Do you use primer under your makeup, or do you think it's a complete waste of time?
    10,111  2
    3
    		Battle of the micellar waters: Which comes out on top?
    3,169  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    Appeal launched to help locate whereabouts of missing 16-year-old Donna Marie Maughan
    Appeal launched to help locate whereabouts of missing 16-year-old Donna Marie Maughan
    How I Spend My Money: A sales worker on €70,000 saving €1,000 a month for a mortgage
    Garda probe after woman suffers serious injury in fall from window at Dublin city centre hotel
    IRELAND
    Relentless JVDF celebrates 'incredible' night 9 months on from knee nightmare
    Relentless JVDF celebrates 'incredible' night 9 months on from knee nightmare
    All Blacks depart Dublin after being 'manipulated' by clever Ireland
    Prolific Stockdale stays in the moment to produce sublime chip kick
    LEO VARADKAR
    Taoiseach denies early election plan and accuses Fianna FÃ¡il of dragging out agreement talks
    Taoiseach denies early election plan and accuses Fianna Fáil of dragging out agreement talks
    Martin tells Fine Gael: 'Don't give us any lectures about responsible politics'
    Taoiseach promises to raise top rate of tax to €50k over next five years

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie