Tuesday 11 December, 2018
Gardaí on alert as Kinahan target released from prison

The man is expected to leave the jurisdiction in the coming weeks.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 11 Dec 2018, 12:05 AM
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE CREATED a security plan following the release from prison of one of the Kinahan gang’s biggest targets.

The Hutch family member was released on Saturday afternoon after serving five of a six-month sentence for motoring offences. 

The man has been warned a number of times that his life is at risk. 

There has been round-the-clock security on a number of members of the Hutch family since the outbreak of the Hutch/Kinahan feud over two years ago. 

The release of this man at the weekend has caused gardaí a security headache. While he is expected to leave the jurisdiction in the coming days, officers must now consider the man to be one of the cartel’s top targets and they are carrying out a number of safety procedures.

Officers attached to the Drugs and Organised Crime Unit, as well as Dublin detective units have known about the man’s slated release and have prepared a plan. However, there is no specific evidence to suggest this man is in immediate danger.

Garda patrols will continue in proximity to the man’s home address, as well as his known associates’ addresses. 

Other targets

Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch’s brother Patsy is still receiving constant security outside his home for fear he will be targeted. 

Gardaí had stopped dozens of attempted murders in the last year by using detailed intelligence gathered as part of their anti-gangland efforts. Despite their best efforts, shots are still being fired in the feud. 

They have also secured some top-level convictions including that of Freddie Thompson who was jailed for life this year for the feud murder of Daithí Douglas. 

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said increased resources in the force in recent years have had a significant impact.

“The restructuring in the organisation has resulted in a situation where we are more often involved in intervening and preventing loss of life than investigating the loss of life,” he told reporters recently. 

O’Driscoll said the more-than 30 situations where gardaí prevented the loss of life were “not just ordinary run-of-the-mill interventions and the handing of forms to people and giving them notification of the fact that their life is in danger”.

