This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 27 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Three British tourists killed, four seriously injured in Iceland crash

The vehicle crashed through a railing on a one-lane bridge.

By Associated Press Thursday 27 Dec 2018, 3:36 PM
1 hour ago 9,257 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4415331
File photo of an Icelandic police vehicle in the area where the crash occurred.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
File photo of an Icelandic police vehicle in the area where the crash occurred.
File photo of an Icelandic police vehicle in the area where the crash occurred.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

AN SUV CARRYING seven members of a British family plunged off a high bridge in Iceland, killing three people and critically injuring the others, authorities said.

Icelandic police said one child was among the dead and two were among the injured.

The accident occurred at about 9.30am when the vehicle slammed through a railing on the one-lane bridge at Skeidararsandur, a vast sand plain in southern Iceland. The car landed on a rocky river bank.

Police say it remains unclear what caused the British driver to lose control of the vehicle but temperatures were around freezing at the time.

Tour guide Adolf Erlingsson was among the first on the scene.

“It was horrible,” he told The Associated Press. “The car seemed to have hit the ground many metres from where it stopped. We struggled getting everyone out.”

Police only identified the victims as British; their names and ages have not been released. The four who survived were flown by helicopter to a hospital in Reykjavik.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		25 of the best Irish news photographs of the year
    53,536  32
    2
    		'Pessimistic' alerts and Dublin bias among complaints sent to Met Éireann in 2018
    52,102  39
    3
    		15 people were arrested on suspicion of drink-driving on Christmas night
    51,471  65
    Fora
    1
    		Savills is struggling to let part of this Dublin office and says co-working hubs are the reason why
    297  0
    2
    		Online courses can be a maze for post-grads. Cork's Doctoralnet wants to fix that
    142  0
    The42
    1
    		'He's not Irish. Why is Mick trying to get him to play for Ireland?'
    71,003  107
    2
    		'Nothing fazes him' - Ireland's 16-year-old striker who has the world at his feet
    39,257  15
    3
    		Leopardstown apologise for 'unacceptable' delays on first day of Christmas festival
    36,861  35
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Who Sang It? P!nk or Rihanna?
    5,132  0
    2
    		Poll: Did you think the gangster movie in Home Alone was an actual film?
    4,964  3
    3
    		50 brilliant Irish women who inspired us in 2018
    4,464  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    IRELAND
    'I was thinking about my sister when she was diagnosed... I couldn't feel sorry for myself'
    'I was thinking about my sister when she was diagnosed... I couldn't feel sorry for myself'
    That's a wrap: A look back at Ireland's stand-out XI of 2018
    The first female Irish athlete in 40 years to hold both the 100 and 200m records on her life-changing year
    RTÉ
    Fitting all of 2018’s events into an episode of Reeling in the Years? Its producer on how they made iconic show
    Fitting all of 2018’s events into an episode of Reeling in the Years? Its producer on how they made iconic show
    Looking for some TV to binge on over Christmas? These shows might have what you're looking for
    IFA willing to meet health minister after he backs idea of Irish farmers growing cannabis
    CHRISTMAS
    Poll: Are you still eating leftovers?
    Poll: Are you still eating leftovers?
    Why asking for the gift receipt shouldn't be considered rude
    Three non-Irish gals tell us how they celebrate Christmas
    CHILDLINE
    'Sometimes they're just lonely and want a chat': What it means to volunteer at Childline
    'Sometimes they're just lonely and want a chat': What it means to volunteer at Childline
    The 9 at 9: St Stephen's Day
    'Tension, fraught relationships, alcohol': Childline contacted 1,200 times on Christmas Day

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie