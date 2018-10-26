A lump was placed on Molly Malone's breast to see if anyone would notice

EVERY YEAR ABOUT 3,500 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in Ireland, the most common cancer in Irish women.

But if a lump on the most famous and watched pair of breasts in Ireland can go without detection, what does that mean for everyone else?

That’s the question being asked by the Marie Keating Foundation (MKF) as part of its new campaign Take Notice, which is aiming to promote breast awareness.

The MKF said it realised that more people seem to be aware of Molly Malone’s breasts than their own so that’s why it decided to try to turn the public’s obsession into a national discussion about breast health.

“The buxom statue has gone on to become one of Ireland’s most recognisable and photographed monuments, attracting hordes of tourists daily.

“Their handsy antics have resulted in the statue being groped so much that the bronze hue has begun to wear off on the bosom,” The MKF said.

A small lump was placed on the statue’s breast and went completely unnoticed by the general public taking pictures with her, according to the MKF.

It says this highlights the need for women to be extra vigilant and thorough with their breast examinations.

Source: Marie Keating Foundation

According to the National Cancer Registry of Ireland, there are more than 37,000 women living with breast cancer and one in 10 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

“Early detection saves lives. It’s that simple,” Liz Yeates, CEO of the MKF and breast cancer survivor said.

“If a lump on Molly Malone’s breast can go unnoticed then it reinforces just how important it is that women take notice and make self-checking part of their everyday routine. Know your ‘normal’ so you can act immediately if you notice any changes.”

If you’re unsure of what signs or changes to look out for here’s a handy guide from Breast Check.