This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 25 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

IFA willing to meet health minister after he backs idea of Irish farmers growing cannabis

Health Minister Simon Harris says he would like to see Irish farmers growing cannabis crops.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 25 Dec 2018, 5:00 PM
48 minutes ago 2,894 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4411551
A farmer in California hangs cannabis to be dried in their drying shed.
Image: Press Association
A farmer in California hangs cannabis to be dried in their drying shed.
A farmer in California hangs cannabis to be dried in their drying shed.
Image: Press Association

THE IRISH FARMERS’ Association has said it is open to meeting Health Minister Simon Harris to discuss the possibility of farmers growing cannabis for medicinal use.

It’s nearly two years since the health minister announced that a medicinal cannabis access programme is to be established, but as of yet no scheme has been rolled out. 

The delay is being blamed on the government running into problems finding a quality-assured supplier of cannabis that can export its products to Ireland, which is proving difficult. 

The planned programme aims to allow access to cannabis-based therapies for the treatment of patients with multiple sclerosis, those experiencing nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy, and those with severe, refractory and treatment-resistant epilepsy.

Availability of product

Harris has acknowledged that the “lack of availability of cannabis products in Ireland remains the most critical barrier to full implementation” of the scheme.

In a recent interview on RTE’s Ear to the Ground programme, Harris said he would be open to Irish farmers growing the drug.

“This is not about recreational use and people smoking joints.

“This is about using in a controlled way, in a monitored way, with the support of your clinician, a product that could ease your pain and suffering after you’ve tried all the conventional treatments.

“This is a major priority for me and I really want to see this happen in 2019,” he said, adding:

I think it could be an opportunity for Irish farmers in due course.

He added:

Does it make sense to grow your own in Ireland rather than be dependent on importing a product? I think, quite frankly, it does.

In order to get the scheme up and running, the government is looking to import cannabis to Ireland. 

“You can’t obviously do that overnight,” said the minister. Currently, department officials are trying to ascertain a supplier for the drug, having made scoping trips to other EU countries such as Denmark to see how it operates such a programme.

Irish farmers 

However, in the long term the minister said Irish farmers should supply the cannabis for the medicinal use scheme. 

“There is quite a lead-in time and there are patients who need this product as soon as possible. What we’re likely to do in the first course of action is to try and secure a product.

“Then in the medium terms talking about growing our own and securing our own supply in Ireland is the sensible thing to do,” he said. 

Irish farmers are finding it increasingly more difficult to turn a profit on their goods, with farmers taking to protest outside supermarkets such as M&S last week to draw attention to what the IFA called ‘predatory’ pricing models.

Tasking Irish farmers with growing the regulated cannabis product could be seen as a very lucrative revenue stream for those that are under financial pressure. 

An IFA spokesperson told TheJournal.ie that it is always open to discussing such measures.

We note the minister’s comments with interest. Farmers always consider the merits of any potential diversification and we are open to meeting with the minister to discuss this matter, should he wish.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Watch: Trump tells boy that believing in Santa at the age of seven is 'marginal'
    49,246  63
    2
    		#WeAreWorking: Doctors and nurses remind Leo of their sacrifices over the Christmas period
    38,762  66
    3
    		Gardaí who pursue children on scrambler bikes may be 'personally liable' if an accident occurs
    36,198  115
    Fora
    1
    		5 inspiring stories from Irish founders who came back from the brink
    194  0
    The42
    1
    		The Class of '92 Manchester United star who never graduated
    55,159  8
    2
    		'I spoke to him: 'If football has done this to you Dad, I promise you I’ll make sure the whole world knows''
    39,509  7
    3
    		'My chance to play in the Premier League was probably taken away from me... I have to move on from that'
    18,423  1
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A handy (and definitive) list of the greatest Christmas ads in living memory
    12,614  22
    2
    		50 of the funniest tweets by Irish women in 2018
    5,675  2
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Christmas Eve
    5,463  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HEALTH
    'No one would choose to work on Christmas Day, but we're all in it together'
    'No one would choose to work on Christmas Day, but we're all in it together'
    Indigestion at Christmas time - that is your stomach crying out for a break
    #WeAreWorking: Doctors and nurses remind Leo of their sacrifices over the Christmas period
    GARDAí
    Gardaí investigating stabbing of man in Cork
    Gardaí investigating stabbing of man in Cork
    31-year-old man killed in Laois car crash
    Man in critical condition after being shot in west Dublin
    HOUSING
    Just after their mother died, two brothers were told by their landlord they had to vacate the property
    Just after their mother died, two brothers were told by their landlord they had to vacate the property
    ‘It’s a bit like Ready Steady Cook’: How FoodCloud and charities are fighting food poverty in the west of Ireland
    'Give families a chance to stay in their homes': Hundreds attend anti-eviction protest in Roscommon
    CHRISTMAS
    Photos: Festive swimmers brave the Forty Foot for annual Christmas dive
    Photos: Festive swimmers brave the Forty Foot for annual Christmas dive
    Opinion: Top five parenting tips to surviving Christmas
    What does your choice of Christmas sweets say about you?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie