This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 24 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

13 tonnes of waste dumped over Wicklow and Dublin mountains after Christmas

Last year the Pure project removed 160 tonnes of illegal waste from these areas.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 24 Jan 2019, 6:20 AM
1 hour ago 6,291 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4455613
Image: Pure
Image: Pure

VOLUNTEERS HAVE REMOVED 13 tonnes of illegal waste that were dumped in the Wicklow/Dublin uplands in the first three weeks of this year.

The Pure project said the post-Christmas period has seen a lot of dumping in the county as it received over 70 reports since the start of 2019.

The Pure project is a partnership funded by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment, established to combat fly-tipping in these areas. It has more than 1,000 volunteers who work to remove waste from the uplands.

Volunteers removed 13 tonnes of waste including mattresses, furniture, toys, bed frames and domestic waste.

Source: Pure Project

The project said there has been a general reduction in the amount of illegal dumping in these areas over the last two years, however. 

“I remember driving around the Wicklow/Dublin Uplands in 2007 and 2008 and being appalled at the amount of illegal dumping that I saw,” said Pure manager Ian Davis.

In 2008 Pure removed 436 tonnes of illegally dumped waste from the uplands, the largest amount of dumping we ever collected. Ten years later, in 2018, we removed 160 tonnes, which is a reduction of over 60%, the lowest amount we ever removed from the upland areas.

Source: Pure Project

Over the last two years the organisation has also installed CCTV units at a number of sites that were continually affected by dumpers.

Pure said the footage obtained clearly identified people involved in both littering, and illegal dumping and resulted in a number of people receiving fines. One case was also brought before the courts last year and resulted in a criminal prosecution and a large fine.

A number of other cases involving people caught on covert CCTV are currently under investigation by Wicklow County Council, and Pure said it is “confident that the local authority will proceed with court prosecutions this year”.

Source: Pure Project

“We will continue with our covert CCTV operations in 2019 and a number of locations that are continually affected by illegal dumping have already been selected for monitoring,” Davis said.

“We will be collaborating with, Wicklow County Council, Coillte, and the National Parks and Wildlife Service, and we are determined to catch those involved in illegal dumping and further reduce this environmental scourge.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Bikini Climber' dies after falling into ravine in Taiwan
    68,805  49
    2
    		Emiliano Sala search: Footballer presumed dead as rescuers suspend search
    60,709  32
    3
    		'Treating us as if we're stupid?': Minister pressured to answer direct question on border in Morning Ireland interview
    50,420  139
    Fora
    1
    		'It's tough turning away customers - we can’t be all things to all people'
    550  0
    2
    		Hauliers want to run their trucks on greener fuel - but there's hardly anywhere to top up the tank
    238  0
    3
    		VideoDoc is backing a new Irish video-vet service for pets
    55  0
    The42
    1
    		'Eddie went past me just before and said, 'get ready for a few grenades''
    34,423  17
    2
    		'When you mentioned you were going training, people would laugh at you'
    31,461  3
    3
    		Fulham striker Kamara arrested after fight at club's training ground
    25,394  22
    DailyEdge
    1
    		"Don't bother telling anyone they're 'too easily offended' if you were outraged over what Azealia Banks said on Instagram"
    9,212  8
    2
    		People are ripping the piss out of these Boohoo 'maternity' models
    9,084  4
    3
    		Matthew Lewis told the public they can keep his wallet if they return just one item inside... it's The Dredge
    5,939  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Retired surgeon groped the &quot;privates&quot; of teenager he had operated on weeks earlier, trial told
    Retired surgeon groped the "privates" of teenager he had operated on weeks earlier, trial told
    Dublin man to go on trial over alleged online harassment of women over seven-year period
    Farmer accused of murdering love rival and hiding naked body in slurry pit
    GARDAí
    Woman (30s) arrested after cannabis worth almost €1m seized in Drogheda
    Woman (30s) arrested after cannabis worth almost €1m seized in Drogheda
    Four people arrested on suspicion of financing terrorist activities released without charge
    Talks on compensation for family of murdered garda break down
    DUBLIN
    Fire services extinguish blaze after bus catches fire on the Navan Road in Dublin
    Fire services extinguish blaze after bus catches fire on the Navan Road in Dublin
    Two statues of Luke Kelly to be unveiled on either side of Liffey to mark 35 years since his death
    Watch the refurbished No 11 Liffey Ferry motor back into action after 35 years
    DERRY
    Cast of Derry Girls to be immortalised with mural in Derry City
    Cast of Derry Girls to be immortalised with mural in Derry City
    Almost two-thirds of people 'fearful of a return to sectarian violence in Ireland after Brexit'
    Security alerts in Derry lifted as police say all three were 'hoaxes'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie