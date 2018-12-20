This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 20 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Almost 700 clergymen accused of child sex abuse in US state - far more than was disclosed by Church

The state’s attorney general said it was clear from its investigation that the “Catholic Church cannot police itself”.

By AFP Thursday 20 Dec 2018, 7:04 AM
2 hours ago 3,277 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4406653
File photo
Image: Nir Alon/PA Images
File photo
File photo
Image: Nir Alon/PA Images

ALMOST 700 CLERGYMEN in Illinois have been accused of child sexual assault, a far greater number than the Catholic Church had previously disclosed, the Midwestern US state’s top prosecutor revealed yesterday.

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan said the Church’s revelations that 185 clergy members were credibly accused of sexual abuse fell short of the number her office has uncovered.

The preliminary results of an investigation that began in August found more than 500 additional priests and clergy members with sexual abuse allegations in the Midwestern state’s six dioceses – a total of at least 685 accused.

In a scathing statement, the attorney general’s office criticised the Church’s handling of the abuse allegations, saying investigations were lacking, and in many cases law enforcement and child welfare authorities were not notified.

“The preliminary stages of this investigation have already demonstrated that the Catholic Church cannot police itself,” Madigan said.

She added that the Church had failed to provide “a complete and accurate accounting of all sexually inappropriate behavior involving priests in Illinois.”

The Illinois investigation was prompted by a sweeping grand jury report in August that revealed credible allegations against more than 300 suspected predator priests and identified over 1,000 victims of child sex abuse covered up for decades by the Catholic Church in the state of Pennsylvania.

In October, federal authorities for the first time opened an investigation into clergy abuse. Dioceses in the state reported receiving federal grand jury subpoenas to produce documents.

Shocking and expected

The Archdiocese of Chicago, the largest of the Illinois dioceses, countered Madigan’s report by insisting that all abuse claims are investigated and reported to authorities.

“Since 2006, we have published the names of diocesan priests with substantiated allegations of abuse, and in 2014 we released more than 20,000 documents from these priests’ files,” the archiocese said in a statement.

But Madigan’s office said allegations of abuse have often not been adequately investigated, if they are scrutinised at all. Among the reasons for the lack of action were that the accused was deceased or had already resigned.

“This report is both shocking and exactly what we expected,” Zach Hiner, executive director of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP), told AFP.

“We’ve known for a long time that church officials have been ignoring and minimising allegations of abuse and this report is just yet another proof point that it is a systemic issue, not a highly localised one.”

Mounting pressure

Since the state investigation opened, the dioceses have added another 45 clergy members to their official lists of those credibly accused of committing child sexual abuse, according to Madigan’s office.

The attorney general anticipated additional names will be disclosed as her investigation continues.

“Allegations of sexual abuse of minors, even if they stem from conduct that occurred many years ago, cannot be treated as internal personnel matters,” Madigan said.

The Catholic Church has been hit by a series of child abuse scandals in recent years, with widespread allegations of cover-ups. And public pressure has been mounting on its institutions.

This month, authorities of the Jesuit order overseeing at least 40 US states released the names of more than 240 members who have been credibly accused of abuse — including dozens of priests with multiple allegations.

Jesuits are the largest male religious order in the Catholic Church, with some 16,000 members worldwide who do not fall directly under the Church’s hierarchy.

They operate 30 colleges and 81 schools in the United States and Canada.

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Occupation of KBC Bank branch ends after talks about evictions 'settled'
    63,881  177
    2
    		'A sobering read': Here's the Irish government's no-deal Brexit plan
    62,986  85
    3
    		How I Spend My Money: A data analyst in Dublin on €75,000 who wants to live his life instead of saving
    59,014  63
    Fora
    1
    		Ryanair has been ordered to compensate Irish passengers for strike-hit cancellations
    1,004  0
    2
    		A huge Westmeath whiskey maturation project has the all-clear after a council rejection
    477  0
    3
    		Retailers blame ‘alarmist’ weather warnings for a decline in December shoppers
    198  0
    The42
    1
    		5 problems the new Man United manager needs to solve
    37,320  31
    2
    		Manchester United appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as caretaker manager
    33,927  71
    3
    		Man United risk writing off two seasons with Solskjaer caretaker appointment - Fletcher
    16,789  30
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Leah Remini is warning Ireland about Scientology after last night's Prime Time
    7,968  2
    2
    		Michelle Obama said she took Barack to marriage counselling so she could 'fix him'
    3,992  2
    3
    		Saoirse Ronan's Mary Queen of Scots costume 'changed her shape' for a month after filming wrapped
    3,833  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Harvey Weinstein back in court seeking dismissal of sex assault case
    Harvey Weinstein back in court seeking dismissal of sex assault case
    Court deems €17k found in apartment of childhood friend of Daniel Kinahan proceeds of crime
    Former 'singing' priest jailed for 3½ years for indecent assault
    GARDAí
    11 people arrested in Cork during Garda 'day of action'
    11 people arrested in Cork during Garda 'day of action'
    Roscommon eviction: Gardaí conduct search operation after Sunday's violent scenes
    Gardaí release photos of phones after three men charged over theft and fraud offences in Dublin
    DUBLIN
    Former Dublin U21 boss and senior coach lands new inter-county hurling job
    Former Dublin U21 boss and senior coach lands new inter-county hurling job
    How I Spend My Money: A data analyst in Dublin on €75,000 who wants to live his life instead of saving
    From flats to nightclubs: An insider guide to 7 overlooked art deco gems around Dublin
    COURT
    Two men due in court over discovery suspected explosive device in Co Meath
    Two men due in court over discovery suspected explosive device in Co Meath
    N7 workers who were treated "appallingly" by employers awarded more than €1m
    Couple who named their son after Hitler sentenced to prison for membership of banned right-wing group

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie