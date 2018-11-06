This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 6 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Illness Benefit payments back to normal levels, says minister

People began to complain of delays in payments back in August.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 6 Nov 2018, 6:34 PM
45 minutes ago 2,338 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4326315
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

MINISTER FOR SOCIAL PROTECTION Regina Doherty has said that Illness Benefit Payments are back to normal levels after weeks of disruption.

The minister reiterated the apology she made to customers last week, stating that issues can be blamed on her department’s new IT system, which she said have now been rectified. 

As previously reported, people began to complain of delays in payments back in August but the department initially blamed the issue on GPs. 

TheJournal.ie spoke to a number of people impacted by the payments problem, with some stating they were forced to dip into their Christmas funds due to the delays. Others stated that the delay in their payments meant they had no money for food

Speaking in the Dáil today, Doherty said payment levels before the disruptions was about 50,000 payments per week. 

Figures from last week show that 54,000 payments were made.

She said these numbers show that the new system is back up and running. 

The minister wanted to assure people that they will receive the back payments missed “as soon as possible”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Train in Australia travels for 92 kilometres with no driver before being derailed
    39,931  25
    2
    		Review begins as 70kg of plastic debris recovered in Dún Laoghaire baths clear-up
    28,434  14
    3
    		Laois man who won €57k on Winning Streak to use money on medical care for ill daughter
    26,976  19
    Fora
    1
    		Penneys' owner will keep shunning online shopping so it can drive social media 'mania'
    4,953  0
    2
    		Heineken warned that new alcohol laws will make Ireland ‘less attractive’ for foreign investment
    615  0
    3
    		Google's latest Dublin docklands property play includes space for 700 extra staff
    137  0
    The42
    1
    		Irish jockey handed four-year ban after testing positive for cocaine
    40,194  27
    2
    		Nigerian-eligible Southampton teenager among four new call-ups in Ireland squad
    31,126  44
    3
    		Aidan O'Brien's Cliffs of Moher suffers fatal injury at the Melbourne Cup
    28,396  43
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Victoria Beckham posted a surprising statement in response to the Spice Girls reunion...it's The Dredge
    9,630  3
    2
    		Dousing your face in fizzy water is skincare's latest saviour. Here's everything you need to know
    8,822  2
    3
    		What's Your Spice Girl Name?
    4,227  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CAR CRASH
    Man dies following two-car collision in Laois
    Man dies following two-car collision in Laois
    Woman dies in three-vehicle crash in Roscommon
    Personal injury claims: Average award in whiplash cases is over €20,000
    COURTS
    'The worst part of it all was being told our son was a torso in a suitcase': O'Brien family tells court
    'The worst part of it all was being told our son was a torso in a suitcase': O'Brien family tells court
    Friend convicted of murdering Kenneth O'Brien and dismembering his body with a chainsaw
    Horse trader jailed for 9 years for rape of teenage girl who worked for him
    HEALTH
    Harris says abortion legislation doesn't mention the word 'abortion' for legal reasons
    Harris says abortion legislation doesn't mention the word 'abortion' for legal reasons
    'I was told I had cancer and would never walk again - I'm doing a 5k this week'
    New study suggests that diabetes medicine could be used to reduce effects of Alzheimer's disease
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ issue urgent appeal for info as house searched in Giedre Raguckaite murder probe
    Gardaí issue urgent appeal for info as house searched in Giedre Raguckaite murder probe
    'Nobody would try this if there was a garda station': Three businesses hit in morning raids in Stepaside
    Man arrested in Donegal suspected of murdering two UDR soldiers in 1972

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie