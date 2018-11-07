This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 7 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Many non-Irish nationals are as likely to be employed and as educated as Irish people

Research published by the ESRI this morning examines how well migrants are settling into Ireland.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 7 Nov 2018, 6:10 AM
17 hours ago 3,520 Views 13 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4325207
Image: Mark Stedman via RollingNews.ie
Image: Mark Stedman via RollingNews.ie

MANY NON-IRISH nationals are at least as likely to be employed and as highly educated as Irish people, according to a new report. 

The research published by the ESRI examines how well migrants are settling into Ireland, now one of the most diverse countries in the EU, with 17% of the population born in another country. 

The study has found that non-Irish nationals are matching Irish nationals on a number of key economic and social factors, such as employment and education. 

However, it found that some groups remain disadvantaged. 

Employment and education

With regards to employment, the report found that 4% of western European nationals (excluding the UK) were unemployed in 2017. This is compared to 7% of Irish nationals and 16% of African nationals. 

Employment rates were slightly higher for non-Irish nationals (70%) than Irish nationals (66%). 

However, employment rates varied across national groups and the employment rate was very low for African nationals, at around 45%. 

Turning to look at education statistics, the report found that 35% of Irish people of working age had third-level education in 2017. The percentage was higher across almost all non-Irish groups. 

Western European nationals (again, excluding the UK) were most likely to have third-level education, at 74%. Eastern European nationals were the least likely, but the figure remained high at 35%. 

When it comes to English reading skills, 15-year-old immigrants from non-English speaking backgrounds had lower English reading scores, on average, than their Irish peers. 

However, on average there was no difference between Irish and non-Irish 15-year-olds in either science or mathematics scores. 

Poverty and deprivation

As noted above, it became evident in the report that some groups of non-Irish nationals remained disadvantaged. 

For example, in 2016, some 23% of non-Irish nationals were living below the income poverty line (drawn at 60% of median household income), compared to just under 16% of Irish nationals. 

Consistent poverty rates were at 13% for non-Irish nationals as a whole, compared to 8% for Irish nationals. The report noted that this rate was high for non-EU nationals, at 29%. 

Diversity

Ireland is now one of the most diverse countries in the European Union, with around 17% of residents born in another country. 

In 2017, more than 8,000 immigrants became Irish citizens, many of whom were Polish, Romanian or Indian. 

However, this figure is 68% lower than the 2012 peak, when 25,100 naturalisation certificates were issued. 

The report also looked into Census data surrounding Muslims in Ireland. 

It found that the Muslim population has increased from less than 20,000 in 2002 to just over 62,000 in 2016. 

Just under 30% of Muslims in Ireland were born in the country. 

Compared to the total population, Muslims are highly educated, however, they are also more likely to be unemployed. 

Regarding the flow of Muslim immigrants in recent years, the researchers observed a shift in their origin, with more arriving from South Asia and fewer from Sub-Saharan Africa. 

Commenting on the report, Minister for State for Equality, Immigration and Integration David Stanton said: “In working to support integration and diversity, across the public, private and voluntary sectors, access to detailed information in order to inform and guide our work is vital. 

“This [report] provides essential evidence on outcomes for migrant groups in Ireland and shows how these compare with outcomes for the rest of the population. Understanding and using this evidence will help us to design and target effective interventions to support integration and remove barriers.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Train in Australia travels for 92 kilometres with no driver before being derailed
    49,617  26
    2
    		'Rough sleeper' found dead on Dublin City Centre street
    49,149  53
    3
    		Nurses and doctors should not be on Christmas holidays in the first weeks of January - Taoiseach
    39,591  87
    Fora
    1
    		Penneys' owner will keep shunning online shopping so it can drive social media 'mania'
    13,979  0
    2
    		Google's latest Dublin docklands property play includes space for 700 extra staff
    476  0
    3
    		Ryanair's website will be down for 12 hours – but its bottom line is safe
    196  0
    The42
    1
    		Nigerian-eligible Southampton teenager among four new call-ups in Ireland squad
    35,590  47
    2
    		Aidan O'Brien's Cliffs of Moher suffers fatal injury at the Melbourne Cup
    33,302  49
    3
    		As it happened: Red Star Belgrade vs Liverpool, Champions League
    30,258  25
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Victoria Beckham posted a surprising statement in response to the Spice Girls reunion...it's The Dredge
    13,925  3
    2
    		The Supervet rescued a wayward swan causing mayhem amid Dublin traffic today
    7,149  2
    3
    		Everything you need to know about 'slow dating', the latest dating app trend
    6,417  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    'The worst part of it all was being told our son was a torso in a suitcase'
    'The worst part of it all was being told our son was a torso in a suitcase'
    Friend convicted of murdering Kenneth O'Brien and dismembering his body with a chainsaw
    Horse trader jailed for 9 years for rape of teenage girl who worked for him
    GARDAí
    Alleged IRA bomber told gardaÃ­ he believed 'DUP and not the DPP' decided to charge him over 1972 bombing
    Alleged IRA bomber told gardaí he believed 'DUP and not the DPP' decided to charge him over 1972 bombing
    Gardaí issue urgent appeal for info as house searched in Giedre Raguckaite murder probe
    'Nobody would try this if there was a garda station': Three businesses hit in morning raids in Stepaside
    DUBLIN
    'Rough sleeper' found dead on Dublin City Centre street
    'Rough sleeper' found dead on Dublin City Centre street
    All-Ireland champions Dublin and Meath to face off in fundraiser for injured Liverpool fan
    Big switch! Ex-Mayo ladies football boss named new Dublin camogie manager
    COURT
    US mail bomb suspect appears in New York court
    US mail bomb suspect appears in New York court
    Teenager 'removed from classroom and questioned by police' over abortion pills
    Jury begins deliberating in trial of murder accused who allegedly 'chopped' friend up with chainsaw

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie