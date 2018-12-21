This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 21 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A reckless act': PSNI release photos of large improvised weapon found in west Belfast

The device was found in the Upper Dunmurry Lane area of the city.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 21 Dec 2018, 3:00 PM
52 minutes ago 3,258 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4410427
Image: PSNI
Image: PSNI

THE PSNI’S TERRORISM Investigation Unit has released photos of a large calibre improvised weapon discovered in west Belfast earlier this month. 

The device was found in the Upper Dunmurry Lane area of the city. 

The PSNI has said the discovery of the device caused significant disruption to residents in the local area, as well as motorists. 

Families were evacuated from their homes during the night, a primary school was closed and a number of roads were closed until the police operation was concluded safely. 

“This was an improvised weapon which was loaded and ready to fire,” PSNI Detective Inspector Anthony Kelly said. 

Had it been fired it could have killed or permanently injured anyone in the local area, whether young children heading to and from school, those heading to and from their place of worship, people going about their daily business, and police officers helping their community. 

Kelly said that bullets from these types of weapons can “travel a considerable distance and no one knows where they will stop or how accurate they might be”.

image 1 Source: PSNI

“It was left in a place where there is every possibility that anyone could have picked it up and used it without knowing the potentially devastating consequences for themselves, their friends or others,” he said. 

This was a reckless act. The overwhelming number of people in the community do not want this type of activity and we will continue to work to bring those responsible before the courts.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 363 10/12/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to UK Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Gardaí arrest man armed with 'imitation firearm' and suspect device at Family Courts in Dublin
    98,141  63
    2
    		British army called in to hunt drones that left flights grounded at Gatwick
    80,573  123
    3
    		Abortion services made legal in Ireland as Michael D Higgins signs Bill into law
    40,512  229
    Fora
    1
    		Major concert promoters will hike ticket prices under incoming tax changes
    751  0
    2
    		These emails reveal the inside story of how Dún Laoghaire's innovation hub plan fell apart
    295  0
    3
    		Diagnosing this condition is 'traumatic'. Galway's Kite Medical thinks it has the solution
    185  0
    The42
    1
    		The striker from Dublin whose side gave Solskjaer a European scare
    25,545  9
    2
    		One last win for the All-Ireland hurling champions before Christmas
    22,687  4
    3
    		'There's a lot of guys that are playing good rugby in my position in Ireland'
    17,335  13
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Saoirse Ronan is full of praise for Bradley Cooper, and it's pretty heartwarming
    7,018  0
    2
    		Michael Rapaport has failed to see the far-reaching effect of his criticism of Ariana Grande
    6,093  3
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
    3,426  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    'A despicable act': Two men sentenced in Derry over murder of Paul McCauley
    'A despicable act': Two men sentenced in Derry over murder of Paul McCauley
    Farmer (74) sentenced after shooting another farmer and his dog over land feud
    Teens on trial over alleged attack and robbery on student beaten with iron bar
    GARDAí
    Two men arrested in relation to Strokestown incident released without charge
    Two men arrested in relation to Strokestown incident released without charge
    Teenager to appear in court charged with murder of Aidan O'Driscoll in Cork in 2016
    People told to report illegal use of drones amid concerns Irish airport could be hit like Gatwick
    DUBLIN
    Over 1,725 families and 3,800 children: Homelessness increases before Christmas
    Over 1,725 families and 3,800 children: Homelessness increases before Christmas
    Former Dublin U21 boss and senior coach lands new inter-county hurling job
    How I Spend My Money: A data analyst in Dublin on €75,000 who wants to live his life instead of saving
    COURT
    Gardaí release photos of phones after three men charged over theft and fraud offences in Dublin
    Gardaí release photos of phones after three men charged over theft and fraud offences in Dublin
    Two men due in court over discovery suspected explosive device in Co Meath
    N7 workers who were treated "appallingly" by employers awarded more than €1m

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie