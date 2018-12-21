'A reckless act': PSNI release photos of large improvised weapon found in west Belfast

THE PSNI’S TERRORISM Investigation Unit has released photos of a large calibre improvised weapon discovered in west Belfast earlier this month.

The device was found in the Upper Dunmurry Lane area of the city.

The PSNI has said the discovery of the device caused significant disruption to residents in the local area, as well as motorists.

Families were evacuated from their homes during the night, a primary school was closed and a number of roads were closed until the police operation was concluded safely.

“This was an improvised weapon which was loaded and ready to fire,” PSNI Detective Inspector Anthony Kelly said.

Had it been fired it could have killed or permanently injured anyone in the local area, whether young children heading to and from school, those heading to and from their place of worship, people going about their daily business, and police officers helping their community.

Kelly said that bullets from these types of weapons can “travel a considerable distance and no one knows where they will stop or how accurate they might be”.

Source: PSNI

“It was left in a place where there is every possibility that anyone could have picked it up and used it without knowing the potentially devastating consequences for themselves, their friends or others,” he said.

This was a reckless act. The overwhelming number of people in the community do not want this type of activity and we will continue to work to bring those responsible before the courts.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 363 10/12/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to UK Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.