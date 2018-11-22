This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 22 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Indian police struggle to get body of American killed by arrow-shooting tribe

John Chau (26) was apparently shot and killed by arrows, but the cause of death can’t be confirmed yet.

By Associated Press Thursday 22 Nov 2018, 9:33 AM
1 hour ago 12,819 Views 42 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4353905
In this October 2018 photo, American John Allen Chau, right, stands for a photograph with Founder of Ubuntu Football Academy Casey Prince, 39, just days before he left for India.
Image: Sarah Prince via PA Images
In this October 2018 photo, American John Allen Chau, right, stands for a photograph with Founder of Ubuntu Football Academy Casey Prince, 39, just days before he left for India.
In this October 2018 photo, American John Allen Chau, right, stands for a photograph with Founder of Ubuntu Football Academy Casey Prince, 39, just days before he left for India.
Image: Sarah Prince via PA Images

INDIAN AUTHORITIES WERE struggling today to figure out how to recover the body of an American killed last week after wading ashore on an isolated island cut off from the modern world.

John Allen Chau was killed by North Sentinel Islanders who apparently shot him with arrows and then buried his body on the beach, police say.

But even officials don’t travel to North Sentinel, where people live as their ancestors did thousands of years ago, and where outsiders are seen with suspicion and attacked.

“It’s a difficult proposition,” said Dependera Pathak, director-general of police on India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where North Sentinel is located.

“We have to see what is possible, taking utmost care of the sensitivity of the group and the legal requirements.”

Police are consulting anthropologists, tribal welfare experts, forest experts and scholars to figure out a way to recover the body, he said.

While visits to the island are forbidden, Chau paid fishermen last week to take him to the island. He used a kayak to paddle to shore, bringing gifts including a football and fish.

He interacted with some of the tribesmen — who survive by hunting, fishing and collecting wild plants and are known for attacking anyone who comes near with bows and arrows and spears — until they became angry and shot an arrow at him.

The 26-year-old adventurer and Christian missionary then swam back to the fishermen’s boat waiting at a safe distance.

That night, he wrote about his visit and left his notes with the fishermen. He returned to North Sentinel the next day, 16 November. 

What happened then isn’t known, but on the morning of the following day, the fishermen watched from the boat as tribesmen dragged Chau’s body along the beach and buried his remains.

North Sentinel Island North Sentinel Island, in India's southeastern Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Source: AP/PA Images

‘Ventured out on his own free will’

Pathak said the seven people have been arrested for helping Chau, including five fishermen, a friend of Chau’s and a local tourist guide.

“It was a case of misdirected adventure,” Pathak said.

Chau was apparently shot and killed by arrows, but the cause of death can’t be confirmed until his body is recovered, Pathak said.

In an Instagram post, his family said it was mourning him as a “beloved son, brother, uncle and best friend to us.” The family also said it forgave his killers and called for the release of those who assisted him in his quest to reach the island.

“He ventured out on his own free will and his local contacts need not be persecuted for his own actions,” the family said.

Authorities say Chau arrived in the area on 16 October and stayed on another island while he prepared to travel to North Sentinel. It was not his first time in the region: he had visited the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 2015 and 2016. North Sentinel is part of the Andaman Islands and sits at the intersection of the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea.

With help from a friend, Chau hired fishermen for $325 to take him there on a boat, Pathak said.

After the fishermen realised Chau had been killed, they left for Port Blair, the capital of the island chain, where they broke the news to Chau’s friend, who in turn notified his family, Pathak said.

Police surveyed the island by air on Tuesday, and a team of police and forest department officials used a coast guard boat to travel there Wednesday and another trip was planned Thursday.

India has a very hands-off approach to the island’s people. Tribespeople killed two Indian fishermen in 2006 when their boat broke loose and drifted onto the shore, but Indian media reports say officials did not investigate or prosecute anyone in the deaths.

Chau had wanted ever since high school to go to North Sentinel to share Jesus with the indigenous people, said Mat Staver, founder and chairman of Covenant Journey, a program that takes college students on tours of Israel to affirm their Christian faith. Chau went through that program in 2015.

“He didn’t go there for just adventure. I have no question it was to bring the gospel of Jesus to them,” Staver said.

Aware of the risks 

Chau was carrying a Bible that was hit by an arrow when he was first shot at by the tribesmen on 15 November, according to notes Chau left with the fishermen that Staver said he has seen.

Staver said Chau’s last notes to his family on 16 November told them that they might think he was crazy but that he felt it was worth it and asked that they not be angry if he was killed.

One of Chau’s friends said the American spent a month at his home in Cape Town, South Africa, before going to India.

“If he was taking a risk, he was very aware of it,” said Casey Prince, 39.

The two first met about six years ago, when Chau was a manager on the soccer team at Oral Roberts University in Oklahoma. Chau and others on the team travelled to South Africa to volunteer at a soccer program Prince founded

Prince described him as easy to like and driven by twin passions: a love of the outdoors and fervent Christianity.

Before attending Oral Roberts University, Chau had lived in southwestern Washington state and went to Vancouver Christian High School. Phone messages left with relatives were not immediately returned Wednesday.

Survival International, an organization that works for the rights of tribal people, said the killing of the American should prompt Indian authorities to properly protect the lands of the Sentinelese.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (42)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Staff at The Ivy no longer allowed take payments 'to stop the deplorable greed' of asking for cash tips
    86,678  68
    2
    		Tóibín signs up two members to his new 'Euro-critical party' which aims to protect 'all human life'
    36,921  100
    3
    		How I Spend My Money: A civil servant on €23,000 who took a large pay cut to get her job
    35,932  28
    Fora
    1
    		'My father gave the best advice - be comfortable with failure, otherwise you'll never take risks'
    433  0
    2
    		Flyefit's bumper profits highlight the very lucrative business of budget gyms
    294  0
    3
    		Vodafone will launch 5G in Ireland next year - once new phones hit the market
    203  0
    The42
    1
    		'Compared to the set-up I have at Wolves, you could class it as old school'
    40,394  46
    2
    		Wenger, Big Sam and Rodgers: 5 outside candidates to take over as Ireland manager
    33,975  108
    3
    		'It is with a heavy heart that I leave': O'Neill bids farewell to Ireland job recalling happy nights
    21,998  59
    DailyEdge
    1
    		We've gathered up all the best beauty and fashion deals for Black Friday and Cyber Week
    10,903  1
    2
    		Everything you need to know about Billie Eilish, the teenage pop-star that everyone seems to be talking about
    3,807  0
    3
    		Sarah Michelle Gellar has apologised after being accused of 'fat-shaming' on Insta
    3,385  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Attacker apologises to screwdriver assault victim he left 'pouring blood' on Luas
    Attacker apologises to screwdriver assault victim he left 'pouring blood' on Luas
    Man appears in Belfast court over Jennifer Dornan murder after being extradited
    Court says students who posted video of classmate snorting sugar must be allowed back to school
    GARDAí
    Man charged after gun and ammunition seized in Limerick
    Man charged after gun and ammunition seized in Limerick
    Public asked to help find boy missing since last week
    Man arrested and gun seized in crackdown on organised crime in Limerick
    IRELAND
    Extra weights sessions and focused diet put Kilcoyne in a happy place
    Extra weights sessions and focused diet put Kilcoyne in a happy place
    'The next big thing is the Six Nations. We’re not thinking about the World Cup'
    'McCarthy represents an experienced pair of hands, with Kenny someone who believes Irish football can do better'
    LEO VARADKAR
    DÃ¡il backs Brexit deal without need for vote
    Dáil backs Brexit deal without need for vote
    Taoiseach: 'Householders will have to pay more to fill their cars, for electricity and gas under carbon tax hikes'
    Brexit waltz moves on as May heads to Brussels for tea and Varadkar hopes Dáil sings from same hymn sheet

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie