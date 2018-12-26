This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 26 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Torrential rain hampers efforts of Indonesian rescuers to reach isolated communities

The latest death toll stands at 429, with 1,485 people injured and another 154 still missing.

By AFP Wednesday 26 Dec 2018, 8:08 AM
1 hour ago 1,236 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4413790
Fishing boats destroyed by the tsunami in Teluk village of Pandeglang in Banten Province, Indonesia.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Fishing boats destroyed by the tsunami in Teluk village of Pandeglang in Banten Province, Indonesia.
Fishing boats destroyed by the tsunami in Teluk village of Pandeglang in Banten Province, Indonesia.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

INDONESIAN SEARCH AND rescue teams are moving stranded residents from remote islands and pushing into isolated communities desperate for aid in the aftermath of a volcano-triggered tsunami that killed over 400.

But torrential rains hampered their efforts and heaped more misery on the region as stunned residents waded through waist-deep water in parts of hard-hit Carita.

“Heavy rains caused a river to overflow and several places are flooded,” national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said on Twitter.

“It’s hampering efforts to evacuate people and help other survivors.”

The disaster agency cautioned residents to stay clear of the coast as activity was still high at the rumbling Anak Krakatoa volcano, which sits in the middle of the Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra islands.

A section of the crater collapsed after an eruption and slid into the ocean, triggering Saturday night’s killer tsunami, officials have said.

The powerful waves struck without warning, washing over popular beaches and inundating tourist hotels and coastal communities on both sides of the strait — and leaving a trail of death and destruction in its wake.

The latest death toll stands at 429, with 1,485 people injured and another 154 still missing.

Source: Achmad Ibrahim

Medical workers have warned that clean water and medicine supplies were running low — stoking fears of a public health crisis — as thousands of displaced survivors cram shelters and hospitals. Many were left homeless by the killer wave.

‘Devastation’ 

The disaster agency has dispatched helicopters to drop supplies into a handful of hard-to-reach communities along the shattered coastlines.

Hundreds of residents still stranded on tiny islands in Sunda Strait are being airlifted or taken by boat to shelters.

Sniffer dogs are being used to find those still missing as grief-stricken relatives lined up at identification centres.

But hopes of finding any survivors beneath the rubble have dwindled.

“We’re starting to access the most isolated places hit by the tsunami,” said senior disaster agency official Dody Ruswandi.

“The devastation there is pretty massive.”

Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Some roads and bridges near isolated communities had been damaged, making road access more difficult, he added.

At the Tanjung Lesung resort, mangled remnants were clumped on the soggy ground — a jumble of metal, chairs and awning.

Elsewhere, cars and minibuses had been thrown against buildings, concrete walls cracked into small pieces and uprooted trees spread around.

A wooden sign that read “Good Times” lay on the ground.

The tsunami struck the resort as more than 200 workers from the state electricity company were watching pop band Seventeen perform.

The four-member group was hurled from the stage as the water slammed into the audience — only the band’s lead vocalist survived.

‘Broken homes, broken bones’ 

Anak Krakatoa is an island that emerged in the crater left by Krakatoa, whose massive 1883 eruption killed at least 36,000 people.

Experts have warned that more deadly waves could slam the stricken region now covered by mountains of overturned cars, boats, furniture and other debris.

Many evacuees are too afraid to go home.

Hundreds of Indonesian Red Cross staff and volunteers are delivering clean water, blanket, tarpaulins and other supplies, while it dispatched mobile medical units.

“Our teams are seeing many broken bones and broken homes, and people who are very shaken,” said Arifin Hadi, head of disaster management at the Indonesian Red Cross.

“Indonesians have withstood a string of disasters this year and with them, so much loss and misery.”

Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

The tsunami was Indonesia’s third major natural disaster in six months, following a series of powerful earthquakes on the island of Lombok in July and August and a quake-tsunami in September that killed around 2,200 people in Palu on Sulawesi island, with thousands more missing and presumed dead.

Jakarta has so far rebuffed offers of international aid, saying the disaster-prone country could handle the latest crisis.

Today marks the 14th anniversary of the devastating 2004 tsunami.

It was one of the deadliest disasters in history, killing some 220,000 people in countries around the Indian Ocean, including some 168,000 Indonesians, most in Aceh at the northern tip of Sumatra.

- © AFP 2018.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Watch: Trump tells boy that believing in Santa at the age of seven is 'marginal'
    67,770  70
    2
    		RTÉ launches revamped Player after complaints about 'terrible service'
    61,033  65
    3
    		Fire services extinguish Christmas morning blaze at Kilkenny hotel
    51,217  11
    Fora
    1
    		'It's all about the customer experience - the day you take that for granted, you're dead'
    33  0
    The42
    1
    		'Our pre-seasons were brutal. I’ve never gone through anything like it in my life'
    28,485  2
    2
    		'I can't let him win an Olympic medal and I don't...that would just be really awful'
    21,958  8
    3
    		Munster's Arno Botha and his dog Ben reunited for Christmas
    19,889  14
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A look back at the scandalous Amanda Byram-hosted reality show, The Swan
    5,158  1
    2
    		A look back at 54 of 2018's most popular memes, in order of month
    3,654  1
    3
    		The DailyEdge.ie Big Showbiz Quiz of the Year
    3,382  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HEALTH
    'No one would choose to work on Christmas Day, but we're all in it together'
    'No one would choose to work on Christmas Day, but we're all in it together'
    Indigestion at Christmas time - that is your stomach crying out for a break
    #WeAreWorking: Doctors and nurses remind Leo of their sacrifices over the Christmas period
    RTÉ
    Fitting all of 2018’s events into an episode of Reeling in the Years? Its producer on how they made iconic show
    Fitting all of 2018’s events into an episode of Reeling in the Years? Its producer on how they made iconic show
    Looking for some TV to binge on over Christmas? These shows might have what you're looking for
    IFA willing to meet health minister after he backs idea of Irish farmers growing cannabis
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Will you make a visit to the St Stephen's Day sales?
    Poll: Will you make a visit to the St Stephen's Day sales?
    Poll: When is the best time to open Christmas presents?
    Poll: Are you going to the pub today?
    CHRISTMAS
    Poll: Was a 'Stephen's Day tracksuit' ever an important part of your Christmas routine?
    Poll: Was a 'Stephen's Day tracksuit' ever an important part of your Christmas routine?
    An Post made not one but three Christmas ads this year. Here's how - and why
    How Much Do You Know About Christmas Traditions From Around The World?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie