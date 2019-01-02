Worst year on record: Almost 110,00 patients went without hospital beds last year

LAST YEAR WAS the worse record of hospital overcrowding says the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

According to their Trolley Watch report 108,227 patients went without hospitals beds in 2018, a 9% percent increase on 2017 and double the number since records began in 2006.

The months with the highest figures were January (12,201), February (10,772) and March (10,511).

The hospital which was most impacted was Limerick University Hospital that saw 11,437 patients go without beds. The INMO blames the crisis on low capacity and understaffing.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha says, “The health service does not have enough beds to support our population.”

“More beds means more nurses, but the HSE simply can’t hire enough on these wages. It’s beyond time for the government to engage proactively with the INMO to resolve the crisis in Irish nursing and midwifery.”

“Patients should be focused on recovering,” he says. “2019 must see real changes in policy and funding to resolve this once and for all.”

The worse hit hospitals were: