This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 6 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Nurses and midwives to vote on all-out strike action

If the ballot is passed, they will start with a 24-hour work stoppage and escalate their action the following week.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 6 Nov 2018, 3:15 PM
43 minutes ago 1,373 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4325520
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

NURSES AND MIDWIVES will be asked to vote in the coming weeks on all-out strike action.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said today that it is aiming to resolve understaffing in the health service and claimed low wages have made it “impossible for the HSE to recruit and retain nurses and midwives to provide safe care”.

A recent government proposal on pay, which the union said would not have affected most nurses and midwives, were rejected by 94% of its members just last month. 

If the vote passes, nurses and midwives will stop work for 24 hours, providing only essential, life-preserving care and emergency response teams for theatres and emergency departments.

“In unresolved, this could escalate to two 24-hour stoppages the next week,” the INMO said in a statement. The ballot will take place over the next four weeks, which could result in strikes at Irish hospitals in the run up to Christmas. 

The union pointed out that there are 2,600 fewer nurses working in the Irish public health service today than in 2007 and called for an “across-the-board pay rise” to deal with the problem.

“Although notified of the rejection on the 17th of October, health employers failed to meet the INMO before today’s Executive Council [meeting],” it said.

The organisation’s president Martin Harkin-Kelly said they had been “forced down this path” by the government’s failure to deal with “chronic under staffing”.

“Nurses and midwives are the lowest paid professionals in the health service, which is why the HSE is finding it impossible to recruit or retain. We cannot wait any longer. Patients deserve a properly staffed health service.”

- With reporting by Stephen McDermott 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Drama teacher jailed for raping student (7) ends appeal to reduce sentence
    52,828  28
    2
    		Horse trader jailed for 9 years for rape of teenage girl who worked for him
    47,767  37
    3
    		Men's Sheds volunteers descend on Killarney National Park to fight invading rhododendrons
    44,064  40
    Fora
    1
    		Penneys' owner will keep shunning online shopping so it can drive social media 'mania'
    1,175  0
    2
    		Heineken warned that new alcohol laws will make Ireland ‘less attractive’ for foreign investment
    500  0
    3
    		Google Ireland's head says the tech giant 'needs to do a better job' of tackling harassment
    127  0
    The42
    1
    		Ulster announce immediate retirement of Ireland international Chris Henry
    44,236  23
    2
    		Irish jockey handed four-year ban after testing positive for cocaine
    39,119  27
    3
    		FA warn James McClean for use of offensive word on social media
    27,063  83
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Dousing your face in fizzy water is skincare's latest saviour. Here's everything you need to know
    7,924  2
    2
    		Victoria Beckham posted a surprising statement in response to the Spice Girls reunion...it's The Dredge
    7,799  2
    3
    		OK I'll admit it, Boots' Harry Potter beauty range is actually kinda tolerable
    4,558  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CAR CRASH
    Man dies following two-car collision in Laois
    Man dies following two-car collision in Laois
    Woman dies in three-vehicle crash in Roscommon
    Personal injury claims: Average award in whiplash cases is over €20,000
    COURTS
    Paul Wells Snr found guilty of the murder of Kenneth O'Brien
    Paul Wells Snr found guilty of the murder of Kenneth O'Brien
    Horse trader jailed for 9 years for rape of teenage girl who worked for him
    Drama teacher jailed for raping student (7) ends appeal to reduce sentence
    HEALTH
    Harris says abortion legislation doesn't mention the word 'abortion' for legal reasons
    Harris says abortion legislation doesn't mention the word 'abortion' for legal reasons
    'I was told I had cancer and would never walk again - I'm doing a 5k this week'
    New study suggests that diabetes medicine could be used to reduce effects of Alzheimer's disease
    DRUGS
    What can Irish cities learn from the response to drug use in New Orleans?
    What can Irish cities learn from the response to drug use in New Orleans?
    Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' goes on trial in New York today
    Cocaine worth €4.6 million seized in Rosslare

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie