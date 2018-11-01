This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 1 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Many still don't know where loved ones are buried': Irish abuse conference happening in Boston

Minister Katherine Zappone will deliver a keynote speech at the event which is exploring adoption and institutional abuses.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 1 Nov 2018, 3:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,870 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4316371
Site of the former Bon Secours mother and baby home in Tuam, Co Galway.
Image: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie
Site of the former Bon Secours mother and baby home in Tuam, Co Galway.
Site of the former Bon Secours mother and baby home in Tuam, Co Galway.
Image: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

IRELAND’S RESPONSE TO adoption and institutional abuses will be the focus of a conference held in Boston today and tomorrow.

Survivors, activists and experts will attend the conference, which will examine if and how Ireland might adopt a ‘transitional justice’ approach to dealing with its legacy of adoption and historical abuse.

Transitional justice is a framework that has been employed in many countries to attempt to achieve peaceful democracy after widespread political repression and violence.

Minister for Children and Youth Affairs Dr Katherine Zappone will open the conference today and deliver a keynote address.

Last week Zappone confirmed there will be a full forensic examination of the site of a former Bon Secours mother and baby home in Tuam, Co Galway. Between 1925 and 1960, 796 children died at the home.

Many people who were forced to live in Magdalene Laundries, county homes, mother and baby homes, children’s institutions and psychiatric hospitals were subjected to sexual, physical and emotional abuse, and labour exploitation.

Systematic abuse in Church-run institutions in Ireland has been the subject of several State inquiries over the past 20 years.

Illegal adoptions 

It is estimated that approximately 100,000 children born to unmarried mothers in Ireland were adopted (both legally and illegally) and boarded out between 1922 and 1998.

In a statement released ahead of the conference, Justice for Magdalenes Research said: “Many of the individuals and family members of those who were abused are still unable to access their personal records or to discover the whereabouts of graves, and the State is imposing secrecy over the administrative records relating to the abuses.”

Co-organiser Dr James Smith, Associate Professor of English and Irish Studies at Boston College, said holding the conference at the university “offers a neutral space for conversations that are still difficult to hold back in Ireland.”

“Since 1999, the Irish State has offered apologies and financial payments for some historical abuses, but it has failed to establish truth-telling mechanisms, including the provision of access to records and archives. Without truth-telling, there can be no guarantee of non-recurrence.”

Incarcerating women and children 

Speaking ahead of the conference, Dr Katherine O’Donnell, conference co-organiser and associate professor at UCD School of Philosophy, said:

Twentieth-century Ireland incarcerated vulnerable women and their children in a network of related Church-run/State-funded institutions at a rate higher than any other country, including the Soviet Union.

“This is a very recent history and the legacy of suffering is all pervasive,” she said, adding that the principles of transitional justice could help Ireland “to address present day problems inherited from the recent past and allow us to move towards a more inclusive and caring future”.

The conference will discuss the key findings of the Clann Project Report, published two weeks ago by JFM Research, the Adoption Rights Alliance and global law firm, Hogan Lovells. 

The report draws on 77 witness statements, extracted from conversations with 164 people who were separated from their family members through Ireland’s forced, secret adoption system and related historical abuses.

The Clann Project makes eight recommendations, including that the Irish State provides a statutory right to information for adopted people and others affected by historical and institutional abuse, introduces a new process of investigation open to all stakeholders and makes access to information its primary goal, and establishes a national repository of all institutional records.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Dublin Fire Brigade is dealing with a huge amount of fires spread out across the city tonight
    56,397  79
    2
    		South Dublin pharmacist arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal prescription drugs trade
    50,976  22
    3
    		How I Spend My Money: A finance worker on €34,000 who sees no point trying to save for a house
    44,145  66
    Fora
    1
    		Dún Laoghaire's scrapped tech hub is looking for new locations - including overseas
    462  0
    2
    		Four Star Pizza is eyeing a move into Britain as it hits saturation point in Ireland
    249  0
    3
    		Want a UCD Smurfit School MBA? We're teaming up to give one reader a full scholarship
    168  0
    The42
    1
    		New Sky and BT Sport partnership raises uncertainty for eir Sport subscribers
    45,156  33
    2
    		'It's very strange how the international management team overlook this league'
    29,075  43
    3
    		7 Dublin stars feature on 2018 All-Star football team
    24,781  90
    DailyEdge
    1
    		How Nicole Kidman's weird little fashion rule could be having a negative impact on her daughters
    7,676  3
    2
    		Like Kanye, Gemma Collins proves celebs can surprise us when it comes to their personal politics
    3,608  3
    3
    		Derry Girls' Jamie-Lee O'Donnell denied she has been paid to support pro-choice charities
    3,315  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Dublin man sentenced to 14 years for raping Spanish student repeatedly over 21-hour-period
    Dublin man sentenced to 14 years for raping Spanish student repeatedly over 21-hour-period
    Trial hears evidence against garda accused of possession of child pornography
    Company charged with offences following UK baby death investigation
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ renew appeal for information about machete killing of Mikolaj Wilk
    Gardaí renew appeal for information about machete killing of Mikolaj Wilk
    Man (30s) critical after suffering serious stab wounds in Kildare attack
    Have you seen Zebin? Gardaí appeal for help finding missing 17-year-old
    DUBLIN
    Funeral of promoter and Electric Picnic founder John Reynolds to take place in Dublin
    Funeral of promoter and Electric Picnic founder John Reynolds to take place in Dublin
    How I Spend My Money: A finance worker on €34,000 who sees no point trying to save for a house
    Work begins to reopen ground floors of schools shut over over structural defects

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie