This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 19 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I tell people: girls and women in patriarchal societies, they die as if they were never born'

Ziauddin Yousafzai, father of Malala, has written a moving memoir.

By Aoife Barry Monday 19 Nov 2018, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 4,044 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4343172

Zia_845 Source: Ziauddin Yousafzai

GROWING UP IN Pakistan, Ziauddin Yousafzai noticed something strange once he hit his early teens: his female friends started disappearing.

No longer were they playing on the roof with him and their other male friends. Instead, they were kept indoors, “trapped inside four walls”. Why? Because they were female. They were denied the opportunity to be educated, and the opportunity to work, and were not even mentioned on their family trees.

Living in a patriarchal society like this, Yousafzai was used to being treated well because of his gender. But he didn’t think this was good enough – it was not equal enough. Why should his sisters get less because of being female?

When he grew up and got married, he decided he did not want his wife to be subject to the rules of a patriarchal culture. He also didn’t want his daughter and two sons to be constrained by them too. He became a teacher, opening his own school and teaching young girls and boys. His daughter gave lectures about the importance of education for women.

In 2012, his daughter was shot by the Taliban for speaking out about educating girls. His daughter was Malala.

Speaking out against patriarchy

When we meet in TheJournal.ie‘s offices, Ziauddin Yousafzai is on the road promoting his first book, a memoir called Let Her Fly. It’s a beautiful and emotional read, throwing light on why he is so passionate about equality and education. I tell him that I shed a few tears reading it. He smiles. “I wrote it for you,” he says. Meaning that he wrote it for all of us.

He says it’s full of the lessons he learned in life, lessons which led him to becoming an activist for gender equality. 

Was it hard for him to speak out – and act out against – patriarchy, when it was the norm in his society? “Yeah,” he says. “When you stand against social taboos, and social norms, especially those norms which go against the basic human rights and when you stand in the beginning… it’s very difficult and stressful, and the first person you come across who opposes you is you.”

He puts this down to the fact that you “are the part of the old system”, and staying within it keeps you in your comfort zone. To change requires you to defeat your own old self and take a new journey of righteousness and enlightenment. The thought of what you will achieve is what keeps you strong.

Backlash

Backlash did come from friends and family – his own nephew, who is a big supporter of Malala now, at first was quite shocked by her media appearances aged just 12 and 13, before her attack. Traditionally she was supposed to be inside the house and she was supposed to be invisible to him, explains her father.

His nephew told Malala’s mother that some of his friends believed this was breaking social values. When Yousafzai was told this, he sent his nephew a message: “[I] told him that he shouldn’t have poked his nose in our family affairs. This is me and my family and he has nothing to do with it.”

Let Her Fly high res

Some of his close friends were shocked at the freedom afforded to his wife and daughter. But Yousafzai has ploughed on regardless. 

“I trust my wife, I do not have an issue, and you should not tell – take care of your own wives,” he would tell them.

Malala was the first female added to the Yousafzai family tree, which shocked other family members. But a cousin of Yousafzai who opposed this later wrote a long poem to praise Malala, and brought his daughters to meet her – small things which meant a lot to her father.

“I have seen many people change through my life,” says Yousafzai.

After Malala’s recovery from the Taliban attack (which affected her hearing and the facial nerves on the left side of her face), the family moved to Birmingham so she could continue her treatment.

There was huge global interest in her recovery, due to the horror that the Taliban would attack a young girl in order to make their point known about female education. Shooting a girl on the bus back from school (the book reveals that her younger brother narrowly missed out on witnessing it) was proof that the group would stoop very low in order to make their point.

‘My sisters’ dream was to get married’

Yousafzai believes that education is key to improving gender equality, and this is why he and Malala continue to travel the world raising awareness of the issue.

When he talks about education, Yousafzai gets extremely passionate and energetic. He says education “is the most important right and the most important thing you can give to your children”. None of his five sisters went to school, but he and his brothers were educated. “[My parents] gave me very, very big dreams but for my sisters their own dream was to get married as early as possible. And that’s why I tell people that girls and women in patriarchal societies – they die as if they were never born.”

Through education, he says you can see people’s potential. As a child, he was bullied for his stammer and his dark skin, but a teacher’s kindness to him one day changed things. The teacher took a science exam result of Yousafzai’s and showed it to other pupils, holding it up as a good example. 

“That was the time that I realised that this education is my power, if my nose is big no problem, if my colour is dark no problem, if I stammer no problem,” he says. 

I think it was a blessing in disguise. If I had not been discriminated and mistreated for a different reason, rather than my gender then I would not be conscious to this gender inequality.

“I call it positive revenge,” he smiles. He has learned not to strike back when hit out at. “If somebody mistreats me I will not mistreat him. If I’m being incited, or bullied in some way I will not bully other people. I will fight against bullying people, so this happened in my life and I demand proactive and positive revenge against the very evil that was existing in society and one of the worst evils that I could see was gender inequality.”

‘You can’t be complacent’

It’s remarkable to read a book written by a father about how passionately he believes in equality for girls. It shouldn’t be so remarkable, but it is. 

Yousafzai says that things have changed hugely in Pakistan regarding gender equality, but people cannot be complacent. “30 years ago when I was a schoolboy I didn’t see any girl sitting beside me in the classroom or in college, but now there are hundreds of girls that are going to school in the village I was living in,” he says.

I see this very positive attitude in fathers’ behaviour – it’s occurring, it’s happening although we can’t be complacent that ‘oh everything is OK’. There are still communities in the rural areas in the less developed parts of Pakistan and even in other countries where girls are not sent to school, where there are girls’ schools that don’t have basic facilities, or there is a deficiency of teachers.

The family were living a very normal live in Swat in Pakistan – a beautiful valley which was popular among tourists – until the Taliban arrived in 2007.

“So up until 2006 and 7 we were fine, we were living a fantastic life. We never thought that rather than be a teacher or an educator I will be turning into a fighter for the right of education so all of this happened out of the circumstances.”

The Taliban spread “heinous propaganda against girl’s education” through FM radio, encouraging many girls to leave school. They also burned more than 400 schools. The atmosphere was chilling. At one point, the family became internally displaced people and had to move away from Swat for three months due to the Taliban regime.

Yousafzai describes what happened as someone coming and pulling the rug from under your feet. He knew he had to stand against it. “Because we couldn’t see our most precious gems [girls] stolen or taken away by bad guys. And in that situation I was standing for the right of education. I spoke out… and in English they say ‘like father, like son’, but in our family it was like father, like daughter.” Malala followed in her activist father’s footsteps.

He says his daughter “was the direct victim of Talibanisation but she decided not to remain a victim”. 

A voice more powerful than bombs

Ziauddin has an incredibly close relationship with his daughter in many ways, but the title of his book- Let Her Fly – shows how he is willing to let her be as she is. She lives now in Oxford, where she is studying.

He recounts stories of how as a child she encouraged him to take street children into his school for free, as she was so appalled at what little they had in their lives (this was something he did do). “She had this great empathy in her heart,” he says with pride. 

 He says his daughter’s voice “is more powerful than the bombs”.

“She was speaking for 50,000 girls in Swat whose education was banned and now thanks to God and thanks to all those people who supported her, right from the nurses and doctors to world leaders, to teachers and people of all faiths who prayed for her, now she is [raising awareness of] education for 130 million girls around the globe and she is asking world leaders to invest more in education,” he says.

The Taliban “picked the wrong girl.”

In the book, Yousafzai tells the story of what happened when Malala was attacked, and of the grief and shock the family went through. But he says that writing the book was cathartic. “As a whole it’s the kind of experience that gives you solace and it gives you comfort and you feel good telling your story,” he says of writing Let Her Fly. 

As for what his treasured daughter Malala thinks of the book, he says that he didn’t expect her to read it all, but of course she did.

“She told me Aba [father], your book is beautiful, it is sweet… it’s beautiful.”

 Let Her Fly by Ziauddin Yousafzai is published by W H Allen and is out now.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		16-year-old admits assault after former Welsh rugby captain suffers homophobic attack
    69,915  56
    2
    		Wet wipes and sanitary products cause over 500 sewage blockages every month
    55,216  51
    3
    		Michael D Higgins and Shane Ross fly out with congrats for Ireland's win over All Blacks
    50,848  97
    Fora
    1
    		Here's how you can boost staff morale during the dark winter months
    248  0
    The42
    1
    		Analysis: The Jacob Stockdale try that downed the All Blacks in Dublin
    66,939  36
    2
    		The biggest misconception about the Irish team was exposed again on Thursday night
    42,153  60
    3
    		As it happened: Munster SHC final, Ulster SFC semi-finals, Leinster SHC semi-finals - Sunday club GAA match tracker
    37,957  5
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Can you match these Friends quotes to the character that delivered them?
    19,485  4
    2
    		Beauty Q: Do you use primer under your makeup, or do you think it's a complete waste of time?
    8,338  2
    3
    		'Whatever the priest said, I went by': Here's women explaining why they voted for the Eighth Amendment back in 1983
    5,309  9

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated â¬145k worth of cocaine
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    DUBLIN
    Appeal launched to help locate whereabouts of missing 16-year-old Donna Marie Maughan
    Appeal launched to help locate whereabouts of missing 16-year-old Donna Marie Maughan
    How I Spend My Money: A sales worker on €70,000 saving €1,000 a month for a mortgage
    Garda probe after woman suffers serious injury in fall from window at Dublin city centre hotel
    IRELAND
    Hansen to decide on future next month as Ireland hope to hang onto Schmidt
    Hansen to decide on future next month as Ireland hope to hang onto Schmidt
    Michael D Higgins and Shane Ross fly out with congrats for Ireland's win over All Blacks
    Analysis: The Jacob Stockdale try that downed the All Blacks in Dublin
    LEO VARADKAR
    Taoiseach denies early election plan and accuses Fianna FÃ¡il of dragging out agreement talks
    Taoiseach denies early election plan and accuses Fianna Fáil of dragging out agreement talks
    Martin tells Fine Gael: 'Don't give us any lectures about responsible politics'
    Taoiseach promises to raise top rate of tax to €50k over next five years
    FINE GAEL
    Fine Gael to follow GAA footsteps with new disciplinary rules
    Fine Gael to follow GAA footsteps with new disciplinary rules
    FG warns FF: 'We are election ready. The printing machines are oiled, the photos are taken'
    Poll: Is Leo Varadkar doing a good job as Taoiseach?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie