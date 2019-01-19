This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Detectives 'extremely close' to breakthrough over murder of RUC officer in Omagh

Michael Ferguson (21) was shot dead while on duty in Shipquay Street in the city on 23 January 1993.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 19 Jan 2019, 3:43 PM
PSNI DETECTIVES investigating the murder of RUC Constable Michael Ferguson in Derry in January 1993 have said they are “extremely close” to progressing criminal justice action against his killers.

21-year-old Michael Ferguson was a single man from Omagh, Co Tyrone. 

He was shot dead while on duty in Shipquay Street in the city at around 2pm on 23 January 1993. 

Ferguson, along with two colleagues, was attending a call to the Richmond Centre at the time. He remained on the street while his two colleagues entered the shopping centre. 

A lone gunman approached Ferguson from behind and shot him twice in the back of the head. 

The gunman made off on foot along Shipquay Street before entering Castle Street in the direction of the Bogside. 

The PSNI has said it is following a number of definite lines of enquiry. 

“I believe we are extremely close to progressing criminal justice action against Michael’s killers,” senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Conor Sweeney said. 

Michael Ferguson murder - scene landrover front view web The scene of the murder Source: PSNI

Sweeney appealed to the local people who were in the area on the day of the murder. 

“The gunman did not have his face covered and was wearing a distinctive green jacket. I believe that someone knows who this gunman was,” Sweeney said. 

Michael was a young man murdered while responding to a reported theft from a local shop. I would ask everyone listening to just stop and think about that for a second. Murdered for no other reason than he was providing a service to help local businesses, local community and local people. 

“In the years since Michael’s murder, circumstances and allegiances may have changed, people’s lifestyles change and I want those who know who was involved that day to search their consciences and come forward to the police,” he said. 

Sweeney added that he is “aware that time has passed since the murder”, but said “it is not too late” to come forward with information. 

Anyone with information is being asked to contact detectives in Legacy Investigation Branch on 101 or LIBEnquiries@psni.pnn.police.uk. 

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to UK Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

