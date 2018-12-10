This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Iona Institute researcher sues Twitter over tweets he claims defamed him

The allegedly defamatory tweets were not taken down from the social media platform.

By Aodhan O Faolain Monday 10 Dec 2018, 5:04 PM
1 hour ago 5,527 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4386511
Image: Shutterstock/Annette Shaff
Image: Shutterstock/Annette Shaff

AN ACADEMIC AND and part-time researcher with the Roman Catholic advocacy group the Iona Institute has brought defamation proceedings against Twitter over tweets which he claims defamed him.

The action has been brought by Dr Angelo Bottone, in respect of several tweets which he says are untrue and defamatory of him made in October 2017, which he claims he asked Twitter to remove.

The allegedly defamatory tweets were not taken down resulting in Dr Bottone, of Chanel Road, Dublin 5 has sued the social media platform.

Twitter denies it is responsible for any tweets that are allegedly defamatory of Dr Bottone.

Rossa Fanning SC for Twitter says his client is surprised it is being sued by Dr Bottone over the tweets, and says it intends to rely on the defence of innocent publication.

Declan Doyle Sc for Dr Bottone says Twitter cannot rely on that defence because of its refusal to remove the tweets following repeated complaints by his client.

The case was briefly mentioned before Justice Leonie Reynolds at the High Court today when Dr Bottone secured an order directing Twitter International Company to disclose to him details of the account holder, @ElodieBurke who he alleges defamed him.

He also intends to take proceedings against that account holder.

The orders compel Twitter to provide Dr Bottone information disclosing the identity of the account user’s name address, telephone number, email address, IP addresses used to access that twitter account and other information Twitter holds relating to the user of the account @ElodieBurke.

Dr Bottone says that he does not know the identity of that account holder, whom he intends to take defamation proceedings against.

Twitter neither consented nor objected to the order being made, and Fanning told the court that the information will be provided by 11 January, 2019.

Counsel said that Twitter could not provide that information unless directed to do so by order of the court.

After making the order the Judge reserved the issue of costs to the hearing of the action.

Comments are closed because proceedings are ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

