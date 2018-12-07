This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 7 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

IRA sympathiser jailed for having ‘Poor Man’s James Bond’ and other violent manuals

Christopher Partington pleaded guilty to having six manuals that could have been used to plot a terror attack.

By Adam Daly Friday 7 Dec 2018, 6:47 PM
1 hour ago 5,464 Views 34 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4383064
The shotgun cartridges found in Partington’s caravan.
Image: Mehmood Yasser via CPS
The shotgun cartridges found in Partington’s caravan.
The shotgun cartridges found in Partington’s caravan.
Image: Mehmood Yasser via CPS

AN IRA SYMPATHISER, who was found to be in possession of a number of violent manuals, has been sentenced to three years and two months in prison. 

Christopher Partington pleaded guilty at Manchester Crown Court to having six different manuals that could have been used to plot a terror attack, including one entitled The Poor Man’s James Bond. 

The Poor Man’s James Bond, a 479-page manual, includes advice on do-it-yourself explosives, associated electronics, how to make automatic weapons, unarmed combat and poisons, with detailed illustrations. 

Other documents included step-by-step advice on how to construct homemade bombs, gunpowder, rockets, fuses, detonators and booby-traps.

The 33-year-old pleaded guilty to six counts of collection of information, contrary to section 58(1)(a) of the Terrorism Act 2000.

He also pleaded guilty to illegally having shotgun charges, which were found in his caravan, under section 21(2) of the Firearms Act 1968. 

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Partington could not lawfully have the cartridges for five years after his release from prison, due to an earlier convention. 

Partington admitted to collecting and reading all the documents but claimed in a police interview he came across them by accident and was “just curious”.

He denied being a terrorist or a member of the IRA.

Jenny Hopkins, head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said that Partington claimed to be someone with an interest in IRA history who came across the terrorist manuals “by accident and was curious about their contents”.

“Under the law that is not a reasonable excuse and he pleaded guilty.

“This case is a warning to those who download material from the internet that may be of use to terrorists. They could be breaking the law just by having it and be sentenced to imprisonment like Christopher Partington.”

Police discovered the six electronic documents on Partington’s mobile phone which they recovered from an address linked to him in Manchester.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (34)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Tory MP suggests using possible 'no-deal' food shortages in Ireland to drop the backstop
    184,890  258
    2
    		It took 9 consecutive questions for bank execs to admit €1.3bn mortgage 'vehicle' won't pay tax
    55,611  63
    3
    		'I have security for life... there will be nobody knocking to say: Sorry, you have to move out'
    39,226  92
    Fora
    1
    		‘Dawson Street was a fifth of our sales. When we closed we thought it would be a disaster’
    1,062  0
    2
    		DCU is in the running to house a European Space Agency lab for 5G tech
    154  0
    The42
    1
    		Long-awaited Carbery-Murray axis makes for a special occasion as Munster take on Castres
    33,366  27
    2
    		All-Ireland winner Jim McGuinness takes head coach role with US second-tier side Charlotte
    25,049  22
    3
    		How common is the use of painkillers in modern rugby?
    19,190  38
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Forget Netflix, here's 13 shows you should get stuck into on the new RTE Player
    7,062  0
    2
    		It's officially all over between Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham... it's The Dredge
    5,795  2
    3
    		Here's why there's confusion over which Lowden brother Saoirse Ronan is dating
    5,083  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Garda pleads not guilty to dangerous driving causing death of woman
    Garda pleads not guilty to dangerous driving causing death of woman
    Man convicted of €90,000 tiger kidnapping of postmistress, daughter and Italian student
    Former soldier jailed for three years for sexually assaulting niece and nephew
    HEALTH
    Irish women report painful complications from controversial sterilisation implant
    Irish women report painful complications from controversial sterilisation implant
    Health minister says HPV vaccine will be extended to boys next year
    Anti-vaccination myths can have devastating impacts on uptake rates, Harris warns EU
    GARDAí
    Four people arrested after â¬2.8 million of suspected cocaine seized in Dublin
    Four people arrested after €2.8 million of suspected cocaine seized in Dublin
    Gardaí arrest 15 people in Wexford and seize €85,000 worth of drugs during sting operation
    Gardaí thank public after missing 66-year-old found safe and well
    DUBLIN
    Dublin's 2013 Leinster-winning captain calls time on inter-county hurling career
    Dublin's 2013 Leinster-winning captain calls time on inter-county hurling career
    This Luas is being filled with essential gifts for people in emergency accommodation
    'There was a lot of damage': Five fire units battle blaze at landmark East Wall pub

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie