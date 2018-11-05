This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 5 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Iran denounces US 'bullies' and declares it will 'proudly bypass' sanctions taking effect today

The renewed US sanctions aim to hit Iran’s oil exports and cut it off from international finance.

By AFP Monday 5 Nov 2018, 7:08 AM
36 minutes ago 1,905 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4322949
President Rouhani (right) was sharply critical of his US counterpart today.
Image: AP Photo
President Rouhani (right) was sharply critical of his US counterpart today.
President Rouhani (right) was sharply critical of his US counterpart today.
Image: AP Photo

IRAN’S PRESIDENT HASSAN Rouhani said the Islamic republic “will proudly bypass sanctions” by the United States that took effect today targeting the country’s oil and financial sectors.

“I announce that we will proudly bypass your illegal, unjust sanctions because it’s against international regulations,” Rouhani said in a televised speech.

“We are in a situation of economic war, confronting a bullying power. I don’t think that in the history of America, someone has entered the White House who is so against law and international conventions,” he added.

The renewed US sanctions aim to significantly curb Iran’s oil exports and cut it off from international finance, and follow US President Donald Trump’s controversial decision in May to abandon the multi-nation nuclear deal with Tehran.

The sanctions coming into effect coincided with Iran kicking off annual air defence war games. 

State TV broadcast footage of Iranian air defense systems and anti-aircraft batteries in the manoeuvres underway today and tomorrow across a vast stretch of the country’s north.

Iranian army General Habibillah Sayyari says both the national army and the Revolutionary Guard are taking part and that all ammunition used in the drill is produced in Iran.

Oil markets on alert

World oil markets were on alert, nervously set to gauge the consequences of the sanctions.

“All eyes will be on Iranian exports, whether there will be some cheating around US sanctions, and on how quickly production will fall,” said Riccardo Fabiani, an analyst for Energy Aspects.

Oil is Iran’s main source of income. But the sword has two edges: Iran is also the OPEC cartel’s third-largest producer.

The US stance has already inflicted serious pain on Iranians, with the country’s currency, the rial, losing more than two-thirds of its value since May.

Iranian oil exports have fallen by about a million barrels a day in that time, though India and China have continued to purchase it. Most Europeans, as well as Japan and South Korea, have stopped.

Asked if the US had firm commitments from India and China to stop all oil purchases from Iran within six months, Pompeo replied: “Watch what we do. Watch as we’ve already taken more crude oil off the market than any time in previous history.”

Saudi Arabia is the only country with the capacity to make up for lost Iranian oil production.

‘Utter disregard’

Hours before the fresh sanctions went ahead, thousands of people in Iran marked the anniversary of the 1979 hostage-taking at the US embassy by carrying placards mocking Trump and burning American flags and fake dollars.

Trump has long argued that the 2015 nuclear deal is badly flawed, in part because its provisions would expire in 10 to 15 years and partly because it does not adequately constrain Iran’s destabilizing behavior in the region.

His decision was widely criticised abroad and by Democrats at home, who said that while imperfect, the pact had placed the Iranian nuclear program under the tightest scrutiny ever.

In parallel with the imposition of the crude oil sanctions, the US Treasury Department is placing more than 600 Iranian individuals and entities on a black list.

And Pompeo said that any Iranian banks involved in “sanctionable behavior will be sanctioned by the Department of Treasury, period, full stop”.

The European Union has established a mechanism to permit its multinational companies to maintain presences in Iran, but all signs are that the US sanctions will be dissuasive. Both Airbus and Total have announced plans to leave Iran.

A first set of sanctions announced 7 August prompted European automakers Daimler and PSA to quit Iran.

To continue exporting crude oil, Iranian tankers in recent weeks have been turning off their transponders to avoid detection. But satellites have continued to track them

With reporting from AP

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Fast food worker claimed supervisor said she reminded him of Benburb Street and had an 'arse like the back of a truck'
    47,193  0
    2
    		Woman charged over man's death in Foxrock
    35,315  0
    3
    		The duo behind Dublin's newest tourist attraction say its near-end was like 'sudden death'
    32,567  7
    Fora
    1
    		Takeover on the horizon? Here's how it will impact your staff
    97  0
    2
    		Crowley Carbon is building a developer team in Sofia because Dublin talent is too costly
    44  0
    The42
    1
    		'In PE class a fella turns around and says: lads she’s playing in the Aviva next week, so go easy on the tackles'
    45,730  5
    2
    		Ireland's win in Chicago allows players to put hands up for Argentina Test
    32,073  76
    3
    		As it happened: Cork City v Dundalk, FAI Cup final
    26,862  18
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Let's talk about the time... a waitress told my table she hated us
    7,968  4
    2
    		10 pairs of Chelsea boots which will see you through winter for less than €50
    5,738  0
    3
    		Countless childhood films from the 90s passed me by: Which one do I need to watch?
    4,793  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HEALTH
    'I was told I had cancer and would never walk again - I'm doing a 5k this week'
    'I was told I had cancer and would never walk again - I'm doing a 5k this week'
    New study suggests that diabetes medicine could be used to reduce effects of Alzheimer's disease
    Former HSE chief calls Simon Harris 'a frightened little boy'
    GARDAí
    Cocaine worth â¬4.6 million seized in Rosslare
    Cocaine worth €4.6 million seized in Rosslare
    Woman charged over man's death in Foxrock
    Teenage boy released without charge after woman is seriously injured in hit-and-run incident
    DUBLIN
    The duo behind Dublin's newest tourist attraction say its near-end was like 'sudden death'
    The duo behind Dublin's newest tourist attraction say its near-end was like 'sudden death'
    Kilkenny, Cork and Dublin stars land Player of the Year awards for 2018 exploits
    Poll: Do you use plastic bottles?
    ITALY
    Precious opportunity for Carbery and McGrath shows they're still learning
    Precious opportunity for Carbery and McGrath shows they're still learning
    O'Mahony fully fit but Argentina Test 'might be too soon' for Kearney
    Ulsterman Addison hungry for more after Ireland debut in Chicago

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie