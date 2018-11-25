This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 25 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Blockchain has a big problem - Irish workers aren't interested

The budding industry is crying out for talent.

By Fora Staff Sunday 25 Nov 2018, 4:00 PM
Nov 15th 2018, 2:50 PM 12,038 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4355918
Image: Shutterstock/slawomir.gawryluk
Image: Shutterstock/slawomir.gawryluk

A LACK OF interest in blockchain puts Ireland at risk of falling behind other markets in developing the technology. 

That’s according to new research commissioned by tech PR firm Wachsman, which suggested that three-quarters of Irish people wouldn’t consider a career in blockchain at a time when the industry is crying out for talented workers.

Commenting on the survey results, founder David Wachsman suggested that not enough people are informed about the technology and an “education gap” is contributing to the problem.

“People in Ireland don’t know yet how transformative a technology blockchain is and that it’s such a wide-ranging technology,” he said.

“Consequently they think that blockchain, if they know what it is, is too risky so they’re not willing to make a clear transition.”

More than half of the 1,000 respondents cited a lack of understanding of what the technology is as an inhibitor.

Furthermore, 38% said there was a “lack of information” while 10% said that they didn’t think they had the right educational backgrounds to enter the industry.

Blockchain technology allows digital information to be distributed but not copied or tampered with. 

22112 - 285 David Wachsman Source: Lensmen Photography

Wachsman added that Ireland has highly-skilled tech talent so more people should be looking at blockchain but aren’t because they feel their skills don’t mesh with the still relatively nascent technology.

These figures emerge despite the presence of noteworthy blockchain firms like ConsenSys and stalwarts like Mastercard and Deloitte running teams in Ireland that are working on the tech.

I think there is a risk that Ireland could fall behind, even though it has so many advantages, if people aren’t even willing to consider a career in one of the fastest growing industries,” Wachsman said.

“This is clear information. The education gap is real. It’s a severe challenge considering Ireland is a tech hub and should be embracing novel technologies.”

Awareness

While Ireland plays host to some high-profile blockchain labs, Wachsman said more big companies need to set up development centres here to improve awareness.

“I think we need more blockchain products to be utilised by people and that’s actually the responsibility of everyone in the blockchain industry today,” he said.

Wachsman also called on third-level institutions to address the shortcomings in available training.

“Universities need to develop more constructive blockchain curricula,” he said, pointing to academies in other countries that have launched successful programmes.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology and New York University, for example, offer dedicated blockchain courses.

We should see more universities (in Ireland) do the same,” Wachsman said.

Some universities in Ireland have looked at the technology as part of their computer science programmes, but Trinity professor Donal O’Mahony told Fora last month that his department didn’t have plans for a dedicated programme.

US company ConsenSys, which opened in Dublin this year and is hiring aggressively, is running educational programmes and scholarships to train up future prospects.

Get our NEW Daily Briefing with the morning’s most important headlines for innovative Irish businesses.

Written by Jonathan Keane and posted on Fora.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fora Staff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Bogus taxi seized after picking up passengers in Dublin
    78,107  0
    2
    		Justice Minister condemns arson attack at Donegal hotel being prepared for asylum seekers
    47,118  32
    3
    		How many people believe underwear should not be discussed in a rape case? It's the week in numbers
    42,484  55
    Fora
    1
    		'A lot of sectors are in the doldrums': Why farms are being told to chase the tourist dollar
    133  0
    2
    		'If Dublin were a car, it'd be running on four bald tyres with no spare in the boot'
    66  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Ireland v USA, November Tests
    87,430  45
    2
    		Stephen Kenny set for Ireland top job from 2020 onward - Reports
    41,805  100
    3
    		'Your health is more important than a game of football at the end of the day' - forced to retire at 20
    39,873  2
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Who Sang It: Girls Aloud or Sugababes?
    3,995  1
    2
    		Beauty Q: How much do you typically spend on shampoo?
    3,006  1
    3
    		What has Solange been up to since her last album?
    2,488  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Underwear had to be shown in Belfast rape trial, says Jackson's lawyer
    Underwear had to be shown in Belfast rape trial, says Jackson's lawyer
    Domestic abuse against men: 'He'd been kicked in the balls: he was black and blue to his knees'
    Teenager admits trying to kill woman last Christmas
    GARDAí
    Civil Defence volunteers receive drone licenses, will help find missing people
    Civil Defence volunteers receive drone licenses, will help find missing people
    Man charged after cannabis worth €600,000 seized in Louth
    Justice Minister condemns arson attack at Donegal hotel being prepared for asylum seekers
    DUBLIN
    Continuity is key as top two secure services of their exceptional managers once again
    Continuity is key as top two secure services of their exceptional managers once again
    Joe Schmidt strongly hints that he's leaving Ireland after the 2019 World Cup
    Conway hat-trick helps Ireland to make it four wins from four this November
    DUBLIN AIRPORT
    Airport noise issues to be sorted by Christmas paving the way for new runway
    Airport noise issues to be sorted by Christmas paving the way for new runway
    Bogus taxi seized after picking up passengers in Dublin
    Man dies in workplace accident at Dublin Airport

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie