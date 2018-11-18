This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 18 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's a post-Brexit paradise for EU workers in the UK - but many are priced out of the move

The cost of housing is too much for some, while taxes make high-earners think twice.

By Fora Staff Sunday 18 Nov 2018, 4:00 PM
Tue 7:02 PM 1,962 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4343350
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

WORKERS FROM THE EU who are flooding out of the UK are looking to Ireland as an escape route – but a move to the Republic will only make financial sense for a select few.

Figures released by the UK’s Office for National Statistics show that the number of EU workers in the UK has dropped by the most on record.

Between July and September, roughly 2.25 million EU nationals were working in the UK, which is 132,000 fewer than the previous time period last year. During the same time frame, the number of non-EU workers increased by 34,000 to 1.24 million.

Data from jobs listings site Indeed shows the outflow of EU workers is part of a trend that began in the middle of 2015 when European workers started to “lose interest” in the UK, according to Indeed economist Pawel Adrjan.

The data also showed that there has been a drop in search traffic from workers in another EU country looking at UK-based rules. The largest decreases were among people currently based in Ireland, followed by Poland.

Adrjan said the trend started as economic prospects in EU workers’ home countries improved markedly, with wages in Poland growing more than twice as fast as British pay packets.

Morgan McKinley global foreign direct investment director Trayc Keevans told Fora her firm’s most recent employment monitor shows there has been a 12-month peak in the number of professionals registering for opportunities in Ireland. 

“That is largely due to the influx of people we are seeing from the UK. A large cohort of those are European,” she said.

April Showers in Dublin Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

EU workers scoping out Ireland is good news for Irish-based employers, which have seen the local talent pool dry up as the country approaches full employment.

Keevans said these workers see Ireland as a “safer bet”, but she added that when they do their homework on the move a lot of them are being scared off by the cost of housing.

“The higher-earning professionals that are coming in, they are not experiencing the challenges that we’re reading about (housing),” Keevans said.

“It tends to be the mid-level, those that are earning anything between €30,000 and €60,000, they are the ones that are really experiencing difficulty.”

She added that the narrative of around Ireland’s rental market is spreading across the continent.

“We’ve had a number of eastern European professionals that are concerned about making the move and wondering will they be able to secure housing.”

Keevans also said we shouldn’t expect too many senior professionals to be among those scoping out a move here.

“If monetary is their primary objective, then the personal taxation structure here is restrictive to them making that choice to move here.

“They usually have another reason for coming here, which is they’ve already made the commitment or have a related spouse and it’s a move for lifestyle reasons.”

Tech status

Keevens said that UK-based financial services and tech professionals were the largest groups showing an interest in Ireland, while those in similar roles from the continent were also likely to be weighing a move here.

“It’s a mixture of those that would have been going to the UK, which would have been their first choice, but now of the uncertainty they’re not. They’re focusing on Ireland because it’s English-speaking.

“There is still a cohort that are moving back to their home countries as well, so they’re not all coming.”

Adrjan said the flow of EU workers out of the UK is likely to cause skill shortages in healthcare and construction in the British labour market.

He noted that workers in these sectors are also demonstrating an interest in working in Ireland, based up on Indeed’s traffic. Nevertheless, Adrjan said it didn’t look like the migration trend would significantly affect the UK’s tech hub status.

“Indeed research shows that global jobseekers looking for jobs in technology have not been put off by Brexit just yet.

“This suggests that Britain could keep its position as a global tech magnet in a post-Brexit world, provided that the economy continues to grow, and migration policy is sufficiently flexible to accommodate an internationally mobile skilled workforce.”

Get our NEW daily digest of the morning’s most important headlines for innovative Irish businesses.

Written by Killian Woods and posted on Fora.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fora Staff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'We are finally seeing a bit of light': Anthony Foley's wife Olive speaks out two years after his death
    34,101  6
    2
    		Michael D Higgins and Shane Ross fly out with congrats for Ireland's win over All Blacks
    31,246  81
    3
    		May takes potshot at rivals as Brexiteer tells her not a 'cat in hell's chance' of getting Brexit deal through
    27,605  67
    Fora
    1
    		'Spa-like showers' and a 'barista bar': How Dublin Airport plans to go fancy in a €1.7bn upgrade
    338  0
    2
    		Here's how you can boost staff morale during the dark winter months
    55  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Ireland v New Zealand, November Tests
    104,381  97
    2
    		How did you rate Ireland in their magnificent win over the All Blacks?
    82,818  132
    3
    		Stunning Stockdale score sees Schmidt's Ireland down the All Blacks again
    57,625  125
    DailyEdge
    1
    		How Well Do You Remember The Number 1 Singles of 2018?
    3,261  2
    2
    		Love Fashion but hate the environmental cost? Swapsies is the Irish Solution
    2,923  0
    3
    		'Whatever the priest said, I went by': Here's women explaining why they voted for the Eighth Amendment back in 1983
    2,832  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated â¬145k worth of cocaine
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Heroin worth over â¬2 million seized at Dublin Airport
    Heroin worth over €2 million seized at Dublin Airport
    Teenager to appear in court charged with stealing 14 bicycles
    Gardaí renew appeal to find man who has been missing since last month
    DUBLIN
    Garda probe after woman suffers serious injury in fall from window at Dublin city centre hotel
    Garda probe after woman suffers serious injury in fall from window at Dublin city centre hotel
    Meet the Dublin local heroes getting honoured with stunning portraits
    Hot-desk giant WeWork has a spot in the new One Central Plaza but no plans outside Dublin yet
    IRELAND
    Hansen to decide on future next month as Ireland hope to hang onto Schmidt
    Hansen to decide on future next month as Ireland hope to hang onto Schmidt
    Michael D Higgins and Shane Ross fly out with congrats for Ireland's win over All Blacks
    Analysis: The Jacob Stockdale try that downed the All Blacks in Dublin
    LEO VARADKAR
    Martin tells Fine Gael: 'Don't give us any lectures about responsible politics'
    Martin tells Fine Gael: 'Don't give us any lectures about responsible politics'
    Taoiseach promises to raise top rate of tax to €50k over next five years
    FG warns FF: 'We are election ready. The printing machines are oiled, the photos are taken'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie