This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 3 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fewer visitors toured Ireland by bus last year - and not everyone's blaming it on Brexit

Industry figures say poor parking facilities are also hindering the sector.

By Fora Staff Saturday 3 Nov 2018, 6:30 PM
Mon 1:01 AM 3,275 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4318892
Image: Shutterstock/Milos Muller
Image: Shutterstock/Milos Muller

THE NUMBER OF overseas visitors touring Ireland by bus has dropped across all of the country’s key tourism markets, fresh figures show.

According to Fáilte Ireland data provided to Fora, there was an overall dip in the number of coach tourists here in 2017.

The national tourism development agency’s survey of overseas travellers recorded just over 293,600 coach tourists last year, 3,000 fewer than 2016′s tally.

There was a decline across three core markets; Great Britain, North America and mainland Europe.

The only segment to register an increase was ‘other areas’, which includes territories like the Middle East, Australia and Asia.

Although coach tourism accounted for a small portion of the 9 million visitors that came to these shores during the year, industry figures estimate that bus tours are worth €480 million to the economy and are important for spreading tourism to less-frequented regions.

coach tourism graph Source: Fáilte Ireland

Click here to view a larger version

Parking

Commenting on the data, Kevin Traynor, director of the Irish Coach Tourism and Transport Council (CTTC), said infrastructure – particularly in Dublin city centre – is a “major problem”.

“A lot of new (hotel) builds haven’t coach parking facilities,” he said, adding that many rest stops provided by the council are located in areas prone to “anti-social behaviour”.

The National Transport Authority provides a coach parking facility for up to 50 vehicles in the Docklands area, but Traynor said it “isn’t really fit for purpose” because it doesn’t allow for overnight stays and is open from 7am to 7pm, Monday to Friday, which doesn’t suit many drivers’ schedules.

He added that EU rules governing working hours and rest periods put coach companies in the Republic at a disadvantage.

shutterstock_477310891 Source: Shutterstock/CK Foto

The maximum time a driver can be behind the wheel each day is nine hours, although this can be extended to 10 hours twice during a working week. They can drive for a maximum of 56 hours each week but not more than 90 hours in two consecutive weeks.

However, separate regulations apply for international driving known as the ’12-day rule’.

“Basically, if you were in the Republic and we do a tour, we can only do six days continuous (driving),” Traynor said.

“If a driver is coming from the North, they’re crossing the border so they can do 12 continuous days.”

As a result, some tour operators have subcontracted driving to Northern Irish coach companies, according to Traynor.

British market

The decrease in British bus tourists to Ireland in particular was highlighted in a recent report on the consequences of a no-deal Brexit prepared for the European Parliament’s transport committee.

The British market is our biggest overseas market, accounting for nearly 40% of all visits, but has fluctuated in the two years following the UK’s decision to leave the EU.

Fáilte Ireland attributed the 5% decline in Britons exploring the country by bus on the economic uncertainties borne out of the referendum vote.

“The uncertainty created by the Brexit result and the weakening value of sterling contributed to visitor numbers from Britain declining by 5% to 3.4 million tourists in 2017, reflecting a decrease of just under 200,000 tourists on 2016 – which can also be seen in the slight drop in British coach tourist numbers,” head of research Caeman Wall said.

Eoghan O’Mara Walsh, chief executive of the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation, said coach tourists tend to be more price-conscious than other market segments.

He noted that the amount of money spent by the average Briton in Ireland is also in decline, which is concerning for businesses in regional areas that depend more heavily on the market than hot-spot destinations.

“You might have the same volume of visitors, but they’re spending less. They might be staying in three star hotels rather than four stars,” O’Mara Walsh said.

However, not every stakeholder agrees that the decrease in British coach tourists can be blamed entirely on Brexit.

A spokeswoman for ferry company Stena Line – which operates 28 daily sailings between Ireland and the UK – said there are numerous factors that may have attributed to the decline.

“Changing demographics within coach travel, currency fluctuations and the sharp increases in hotel rates that we have seen in Ireland over recent years can all be considered as equally contributory factors to any fall in the number of UK coach operators coming to Ireland,” she said.

Get our NEW daily digest of the morning’s most important headlines for innovative Irish businesses.

Written by Conor McMahon and posted on Fora.ie

Take me to Fora

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fora Staff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Travelling community challenge Peter Casey on Presidential campaign comments
    47,293  213
    2
    		Khashoggi's body was 'dissolved' after he was murdered says Turkish officials
    41,459  50
    3
    		Driver fined after using neighbour's expired disabled permit to park for free near work
    31,222  37
    Fora
    1
    		Uber Eats is about to launch its assault on the Dublin food-delivery market
    732  0
    2
    		Here's why you should use younger recruits to coach senior staff
    53  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Bournemouth v Manchester United, Premier League
    36,723  22
    2
    		LIVE: Arsenal v Liverpool, Premier League
    31,386  17
    3
    		Pics: GAA elite turn out in force for tonight's PwC All-Star awards
    26,321  5
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Everything you didn’t know (that you definitely should know) before getting laser hair removal
    3,847  0
    2
    		What age were you when you started drinking?
    2,911  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV this weekend
    2,253  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Judge highlights 'disturbing disposal of body' in Kenneth OâBrien murder trial
    Judge highlights 'disturbing disposal of body' in Kenneth O’Brien murder trial
    Man who slashed Luas passenger in the face with a flick knife jailed for 5 years
    'I’m very concerned at reports regarding the bail situation': Garda review into Eoin Berkley case announced
    GARDAí
    Driver fined after using neighbour's expired disabled permit to park for free near work
    Driver fined after using neighbour's expired disabled permit to park for free near work
    Disappearance of Dundalk woman upgraded to murder investigation
    Teenager (16) arrested after woman (51) left in serious condition following hit-and-run
    DUBLIN
    Post-mortem complete after man's mutilated body found in Dublin house
    Post-mortem complete after man's mutilated body found in Dublin house
    Brian Fenton edges Dublin team-mates to round off huge 2018 as Footballer of the Year
    Father jailed for repeated rape of his daughter told gardaí he considered her a 'partner by night'
    IRELAND
    LIVE: Ireland v Italy, November Tests
    LIVE: Ireland v Italy, November Tests
    'I've exceeded a few of my own expectations over the last few years'
    'You’ve just got to sit down and make a decision. You can’t let it linger'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie