Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

What we know

The latest in the Harry Potter franchise sees

What the critics say

“…the sequel has made a fervent sprint back towards the wonder of the Harry Potter series proper.” – ABC

“There might not be a more gorgeous-looking movie this year than Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Nearly every moment is visually ravishing — from the weird, wondrous creatures and sumptuous costumes to the fog-banked spires and cobblestones of 1920s London and Paris…” – Entertainment Weekly

What’s it rated

Suspiria

What we know

Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name) is back with a totally different film – a reimagining of Dario Argento’s Suspiria, a horror film set in a dance school.

What the critics say

“Sure to be one of the most divisive films of the year for its uncompromising and intentionally ambiguous vision, Suspiria joins the ranks of the horror remake greats alongside The Thing and The Fly.” – Collider

“A breakout film for the master of the Italian giallo genre, it has the capacity to thrill and bewitch despite a barely functioning plot, serving as the ultimate example of a horror movie where atmosphere matters more than plausibility.” – The Atlantic

What’s it rated

Siberia

What we know

Keanu Reeves stars as a married diamond merchant who gets involved with a femme fatale as well as getting tied up with the criminal underworld in St Petersburg.

What the critics say

““Siberia” is at its best as a backwoods romance, even if its best is often hobbled by the kind of dialogue that only Keanu Reeves could deliver with a straight face.” – IndieWire

““You see too many spy movies,” Lucas quips to one of his mysterious counterparts in a stagy bridge encounter straight out of a spy movie, but derivativeness is only one element of “Siberia’s” real problem.” – Variety

What’s it rated

Which one would you go see first?

