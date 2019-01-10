These were the most-watched TV shows in Ireland last year

The Late Late Toy Show was Ireland's most-watched show last year, with over 1. million people tuning in on 30 November.

THE LATE LATE Toy Show, Ireland’s Six Nations win over England and an episode of Room to Improve were among the most-watched television shows last year.

Audience figures for 2018 reveal how The Late Late Toy Show topped the list once again, pulling in an audience of over 1.5 million people on 30 November.

Sport dominated the rest of the top of the list, with Ireland’s victory over England in London on St Patrick’s Day the second most-watched show, with 975,000 people tuned in to Virgin Media One to watch Joe Schmidt’s side claim the Six Nations crown.

Meanwhile, the side’s November win over New Zealand, the FIFA World Cup semi-final between Croatia v England, both All Ireland finals and Ireland’s Six Nations fixture over Scotland all featured in the top ten.

The remaining top ten slots were filled by RTÉ One’s Room To Improve on 18 February, which attracted an audience of nearly 860,000 people, and both the Six One and Nine O’Clock news bulletins on 1 March, the day Storm Emma arrived in Ireland.

RTÉ shows dominated the top 50, with 39 of Ireland’s most-watched shows last year broadcast on RTÉ One or RTÉ2, with shows broadcast on Virgin Media One making up the other 11 slots.

Adrian Lynch, Director of Audiences Channels and Marketing for RTÉ said the list demonstrated that Irish people enjoy home-produced content, and added that the station was proud to have broadcast such a high proportion of the nation’s most-watched shows.