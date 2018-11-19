One million people watched Ireland beat New Zealand

Jacob Stockdale scored the only try of the game. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

AN AVERAGE AUDIENCE of 883,700 people tuned in to watch Ireland beat New Zealand on home soil for the first time ever.

Over half of the people watching TV at that time on Saturday evening (57%) were watching live coverage of the match on RTÉ2.

Over one million viewers (1,036,500) were tuned in at the very end of the game as Joe Schmidt’s men made history.

There were also more than 135,000 streams of the match on the RTÉ Player over the weekend – 93,800 on Saturday and 43,500 on Sunday.

Jacob Stockdale scored the only try of the game to propel the team to a 16-9 result. You can relive the match highlights here.

Ireland previously claimed a victory over the All Blacks in Chicago in 2016.