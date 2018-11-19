This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
One million people watched Ireland beat New Zealand

It was the first time the country claimed a victory over the All Blacks on home soil.

By Órla Ryan Monday 19 Nov 2018, 5:29 PM
30 minutes ago 2,049 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4347852

original Jacob Stockdale scored the only try of the game. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

AN AVERAGE AUDIENCE of 883,700 people tuned in to watch Ireland beat New Zealand on home soil for the first time ever.

Over half of the people watching TV at that time on Saturday evening (57%) were watching live coverage of the match on RTÉ2.

Over one million viewers (1,036,500) were tuned in at the very end of the game as Joe Schmidt’s men made history.

There were also more than 135,000 streams of the match on the RTÉ Player over the weekend – 93,800 on Saturday and 43,500 on Sunday.

Jacob Stockdale scored the only try of the game to propel the team to a 16-9 result. You can relive the match highlights here

Ireland previously claimed a victory over the All Blacks in Chicago in 2016. 

