THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE may have grabbed all the headlines, but this week the Irish electorate also voted in a referendum for the second time this year.

On Friday, the public cast their votes as they decided whether to remove the offence of blasphemy from the Constitution.

Dozens of other amendments have been proposed in the 81 years since the Constitution was first drafted in 1936, and we’re looking to test your knowledge of all the referendums that decided them.