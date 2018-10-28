Cold snap to continue as temperatures to dip to -4 degrees in parts of the country tonight

COLD WEATHER WILL continue across the country for the next few days, as Ireland gets to grips with winter conditions as we enter November.

Temperatures last night dipped to -2 degrees Celsius in parts, but it’s set to get even colder tonight with Met Éireann predicting lows of -4 degrees in some places.

According to the forecaster, it’ll be a dry and sunny day in most parts of the country, with just a few isolated showers in the southeast early in the day.

Cloudless skies will lead to quite cold conditions, with highest temperatures of just 7 to 10 degrees, and a dry and clear start to the evening expected in most parts.

Lowest temperatures tonight will be -4 to 2 degrees Celsius, with frost and a risk of fog patches.

Cloud will increase over the west of the country and patchy light rain or drizzle can be expected there early tomorrow morning.

Monday should see any lingering frost or fog clear, and it will be dry with sunny spells for the bulk of the country, although west Connacht and west Munster will see patches of rain and drizzle.

The cool snap is also expected to continue tomorrow, with highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees and lows of -4 to plus 3 Celsius tomorrow night.