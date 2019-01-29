'Possibly the worst road' in Ireland to get upgrade costing €150m

The 15 kilometre stretch is to be upgraded at a cost of €150 million.

A SECTION OF the N4 from Collooney to Castlebaldwin, which is just 15 kilometres long, is to be upgraded at a cost of €150 million.

Transport Minister Shane Ross said the stretch of the road is “notoriously dangerous”.

Between 1996 and 2018, there have been many serious collisions and fatalities along the section of the roadway.

In that time period, there has been nine fatalities, ten serious injuries and 81 minor accidents.

The existing stretch of road has no opportunity for safe overtaking for 90% of its length.

The N4 route currently brings all traffic through a badly aligned narrow single carriageway road with a large number of minor junctions.

In getting approval from Cabinet today for the project, Ross said families and communities in the region “are still suffering the loss of loved ones who have died on this road”, adding:

Many others have been seriously injured. After a fatality in 2015, this section was described by the County Coroner as ‘possibly the worst road’ in Ireland. This is not acceptable.

The N4 Collooney to Castlebaldwin Road Project will connect to the previously upgraded sections of the N4 corridor.

“Good roads can save lives,” said Ross, who said when the road is complete it will enhance safety by dividing traffic and offer an improved road alignment for all those travelling along the N4/M4 between Sligo and Dublin.

Michael Nolan CEO Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) welcomed the announcement and looked forward to the completion in 2021.