47 Irish people deported from US in 2018 as figure more than doubles in three years

THE NUMBER OF Irish people deported from the United States continued to rise during 2018, according to latest statistics from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to the figures, 47 Irish people were deported last year, compared with 34 people in 2017.

The statistics cover the 2018 fiscal year, which ended in September, and have more than doubled since 2015, when 21 Irish people were removed from the US.

In total, 256,085 people were deported from the US last year, a rise from the figure of 226,119 in 2017.

According to the report, removals are essential to “the integrity of the nation’s lawful immigration system”, and said that those who had been deported were removed due to immigration violatons.

ICE added that the rise in the number of removals from 2017 “clearly demonstrated” efforts to “restore integrity” to the US immigration system and to enhance the safety and security of the country.