Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 29 December, 2018
Did you sit your driving test this year? Here are the pass rates for each RSA test centre for 2018

Data released to TheJournal.ie showed the pass rates for each centre where a car tests was carried out this year.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 29 Dec 2018, 12:05 AM
1 hour ago 5,444 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4347347
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Image: Rollingnews.ie

DRIVERS WHO SAT their car test in Ireland during the first ten months of 2018 failed more often than they passed, according to figures from the Road Safety Authority.

Data released to TheJournal.ie by the RSA showed the pass and fail rates for each of the 48 centres where car tests were carried out between January and October this year.

According to the figures, just under half (49.23%) of those who sat their car test managed to pass during the ten-month period, with a slim majority (50.77%) failing.

By comparison, 52.4% of all drivers – including truck drivers, bus drivers and motorcyclists – who sat any test in one of the RSA’s 49 test centres around the country over the same period achieved a pass.

Lowest pass rates

The data included a breakdown of the results from each centre where drivers sat a car test across the country.

It revealed that motorists who sat their car test failed more often in just 18 of the 48 RSA centres where tests were carried out during the first ten months of the year.

Two-thirds of these centres were based in Leinster, with all four test centres in Dublin having some of the lowest pass rates in the country.

20181218_Driving_Test_Lowest_Rates Source: Statista

Tallaght (47.41%) was the highest performer in the capital between January and October, followed by Churchtown (42.87%), Finglas (40.17%) and Raheny (38.25%).

Kilrush in Co Clare (34.94%) had the lowest pass rate in the country over the ten-month period, followed by Kilkenny (37.92%), Raheny, Finglas, and Clonmel in Co Tipperary (41.6%).

Motorists also failed more often than they passed in:

  • Athlone in Co Westmeath  (45.02% pass rate)
  • Ballina in Co Mayo (49.85%)
  • Birr in Co Offaly (49.09%)
  • Cork in Co Cork (47.83%)
  • Dundalk in Co Louth (46.01%)
  • Letterkenny in Co Donegal (47.21%)
  • Mullingar in Co Westmeath (49.33%)
  • Navan in Co Meath (47.49%)
  • Shannon in Co Clare (47.40%)
  • Tipperary in Co Tipperary (49.76%)
  • Wicklow in Co Wicklow (48.89%)

Highest pass rates

Just seven of the 30 RSA centres in which 50% or more drivers passed their test during the first ten months of the year were based in Leinster.

These were: Tullamore in Co Offaly (57.22%); Wexford (55.78%); Longford (51.51%); Gorey in Co Wexford (50.94%); Portlaoise in Co Laois (50.6%); Naas in Co Kildare (50.2%); and Carlow (50%).

By contrast, the majority of centres to feature high pass rates were based in the west and north of the country.

2018_Driving_Test Source: Statista

The centre with the highest pass rates for car tests between January and October this year was Clifden, Co Galway, where 77.31% of motorists passed their test – although no tests were sat at the centre in June, August, or September.

It was followed by Newcastle in Co Limerick (62.34%), Donegal in Co Donegal (61.28%), Tuam in Co Galway (60.44%), and Ennis in Co Clare (59.23%) – all of which are based in counties along the west coast.

Motorists who sat their car test in the first ten months of the year also passed more often than they failed in:

  • Buncrana in Co Donegal (59.07% pass rate)
  • Carrick-on-Shannon in Co Leitrim (54.37%)
  • Castlebar in Co Mayo (54.68%)
  • Cavan in Co Cavan (58.04%)
  • Dungarvan in Co Waterford (51.86%)
  • Killarney in Co Kerry (52.94%)
  • Limerick in Co Limerick (55.68%)
  • Loughrea in Co Galway (54.19%)
  • Mallow in Co Cork (57.37%)
  • Monaghan in Co Monaghan (58.56%)
  • Nenagh in Co Tipperary (54.35%)
  • Roscommon in Co Roscommon (57.98%)
  • Skibbereen in Co Cork (57.48%)
  • Sligo in Co Sligo (54.83%)
  • Thurles in Co Tipperary (55.92%)
  • Tralee in Co Kerry (56.80%)
  • Waterford in Co Waterford (50.79%)

All figures were released to TheJournal.ie under Freedom of Information legislation.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Read next:

