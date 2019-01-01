This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 1 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mumbai, Cardiff and LA: 10 new embassies to open this year to tap into new markets

The Tánaiste also defended the costly practice of leasing properties abroad, rather than buying property.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 1 Jan 2019, 6:15 AM
33 minutes ago 331 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4416114
Image: Shutterstock/logoboom
Image: Shutterstock/logoboom

OPENING TEN NEW Irish embassies in 2019, with a further three openings scheduled in 2020, is linked to Ireland’s Brexit strategy, according to Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney. 

In announcing the government’s plans for this year, the Tánaiste also defended the costly practice of leasing, rather than buying property abroad.  

By the end of 2019 Ireland will have opened the following new missions:

  • Vancouver (completed)
  • Wellington (completed)
  • Monrovia (completed)
  • Mumbai (Q1, 2019)
  • Bogotá (Q1, 2019)
  • Santiago de Chile (Q1, 2019)
  • Amman (Q1, 2019)
  • Cardiff (Q2, 2019)
  • Los Angeles (Q4, 2019)
  • Frankfurt (Q4, 2019)

The government is planning a further three openings in 2020:

  • Kyiv (Q4, 2020)
  • Manila (Q4, 2020), and
  • Rabat (Q4, 2020)

Coveney said “there is an element of a Brexit strategy” in opening these new embassies in terms of some sectors having an over-reliance on trade with the UK, stating that there are new markets Irish businesses can tap into. 

He added that even if Brexit was not happening, Ireland would be pressing ahead with increasing its diplomatic footstep. 

Describing it as “pretty dramatic in terms of the pace of expansion”, Coveney said there will be a huge return for the opening of the new embassies. 

Cost of renting over buying property abroad

The Tánaiste also defended the spend on embassies abroad. 

The Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee recently said it is concerned there is a move towards long-term rental, rather than the State buying properties and questioned whether renting premises for Irish embassies abroad is value for money. 

The top five Irish embassy rental costs last year were Brussels, New York, Beijing and London. 

The cost of renting the premises in Brussels last year cost €1.065 million, while Ireland’s permanent representation to the UN in New York cost €885,014. The Consulate General in New York cost €814,406 to rent. 

Beijing embassy rent cost €501,825 and the London embassy and official accommodation cost €406,490. 

Coveney said the State buys and leases properties abroad.

“We do both,” he said, adding that properties divisions have a job to do in order “to get the best value for money” in the right locations. 

“There is no point in buying property and then finding ourselves stuck in properties that are devalued and in the wrong place in five years time,” he said, adding that the government buys where it can be assured there is value for money, and “when we can’t do that, we lease, it is case by case”. 

There will be no cap on the spending for new embassies, said Coveney, who added that all costs will be transparent and every penny will be accounted for. 

Among the embassies opening over the next two years, Coveney said the ‘Ireland House’ in Tokyo is one of the government’s biggest undertakings, describing it as a “huge piece of infrastructure”. 

He said he was glad an embassy was opened in New Zealand, saying it should have been opened many years ago. 

A site visit to Los Angeles is to take place soon, according to Coveney who said the Irish government won’t “rush into buying next door to Robbie Keane”. 

He said the embassy will help promote Irish film, stating that two focuses for that embassy is on tech and also the creative industries.

“Ireland has built a reputation for itself which allows us to expand into new markets in a very exciting way. This is about capitalising on the opportunities that are emerging,” he said.  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Appeal for public's help in finding missing 53-year-old woman
    60,731  4
    2
    		The post-Brexit Irish passport boom in Britain is not slowing down
    44,434  45
    3
    		The ridiculous things UK politicians have said about Ireland and Brexit
    43,441  68
    Fora
    1
    		A minimum wage rise and higher VAT: These are the new budget measures that just kicked in
    34  0
    The42
    1
    		The son of a Cork GAA legend's unexpected role in ending a 33-year wait
    37,066  3
    2
    		'My career finished with injury and the thing I feared most, my mother dying, happened at that moment... I was 21'
    24,969  1
    3
    		Floyd Mayweather eases to first-round victory in shambolic 'exhibition' bout
    18,439  35
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's where Taylor Swift and her boyf Joe Alwyn hung out in Limerick over Christmas
    10,384  1
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: New Year's Eve
    6,399  2
    3
    		Why doing nothing for NYE is actually the best plan ever
    4,001  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HEALTH
    Babies born in Ireland in 2019 can expect to live until 2101
    Babies born in Ireland in 2019 can expect to live until 2101
    Simon Harris pays tribute to Rhona Mahony, who made history as first female Master of Holles Street
    Timeline: The history of abortion in Ireland
    GARDAí
    Appeal for public's help in finding missing 53-year-old woman
    Appeal for public's help in finding missing 53-year-old woman
    Gardaí appeal for help finding pregnant teenager who missed hospital appointment
    Man (50s) questioned over alleged sexual assault on young male
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Are you going out tonight?
    Poll: Are you going out tonight?
    Poll: Who will win the All-Ireland senior camogie championship in 2019?
    Poll: Who would you vote for if a general election was held today?
    LEO VARADKAR
    The government is declaring war in 2019 (on single-use plastics)
    The government is declaring war in 2019 (on single-use plastics)
    Poll: Are you worried a robot could take your job?
    Varadkar warns that robots and artificial intelligence pose risk to people's jobs

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie