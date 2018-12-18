This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 18 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish Ferries 'unlikely' to have Rosslare-France service next year

The transport service is recommending people travel from Dublin instead.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 18 Dec 2018, 5:41 PM
48 minutes ago 6,241 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4403460
Image: Shutterstock/Peter Titmuss
Image: Shutterstock/Peter Titmuss

IRISH FERRIES HAS said that it is “unlikely” have a ferry service between Rosslare and France in 2019.

In a post to its Facebook page it said that it wished to inform its customers of the news, and that it continues to keep the situation under review.

It added:

“Feedback from our customers suggests that it is easier to travel to Dublin Port for most people than it is to get to Rosslare. 

Our new WB Yeats ship will operate from Dublin to Cherbourg up to four days per week and is now available for booking.

Sinn Féin Brexit spokesperson David Cullinane has said that Irish Ferries’ decision is “a big blow” to the southeast.

“With Brexit just over the horizon this decision is truly baffling,” Cullinane said.

“I will be raising this issue directly with the Minister at the earliest opportunity.

For the Southeast region to lose one of its main ferry routes to Europe would be an absolute disaster.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Garda investigation launched after body discovered in burning car
    62,780  18
    2
    		Poll: Should the Dáil bar be closed down?
    57,186  100
    3
    		Taoiseach condemns 'vigilante' attack on repossessed farm house in Roscommon
    51,945  320
    Fora
    1
    		How Dundalk's Nova Leah plans to help wipe out hospital cyber bugs
    104  0
    2
    		These are the frequent-flyer brigade's top tips for surviving life on the road
    17  0
    The42
    1
    		Jose Mourinho sacked as Manchester United manager
    72,587  163
    2
    		Ex-Ireland, Liverpool and Man City striker Robinson suffering from cancer
    40,010  18
    3
    		7 candidates who could become Man United's next permanent manager
    31,511  80
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Finally, Idris Elba's brilliantly summed up why some people have an issue with #MeToo
    4,321  8
    2
    		Khloe Kardashian called out a fan for claiming Chicago isn't Kim's biological daughter... it's The Dredge
    3,724  0
    3
    		Charlie and Ellie's blowout was the only mildly interesting thing about last night's Love Island reunion
    3,675  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    'It was either him or me': Murder accused tells court victim came at him with a knife
    'It was either him or me': Murder accused tells court victim came at him with a knife
    Trial of doctor accused of murdering son (3) hears from garda who arrived at scene
    Father of boy (6) killed after being struck by van says the family forgive the driver
    GARDAí
    Garda Commissioner: My officers would not stand by and watch violence at an eviction
    Garda Commissioner: My officers would not stand by and watch violence at an eviction
    Garda reform: Policing Authority and Garda Síochána Inspectorate to be replaced
    Gardaí seize €500,000 worth of counterfeit Toyota parts following search in Monaghan
    DUBLIN
    GardaÃ­ release Evofit of suspect in alleged sexual assault in Dublin city
    Gardaí release Evofit of suspect in alleged sexual assault in Dublin city
    Nurses in Dublin hospital may be told not to turn up over busy New Year period due to visa issues
    The Bollocks to Brexit bus drove through Dublin today
    COURT
    Couple who named their son after Hitler sentenced to prison for membership of banned right-wing group
    Couple who named their son after Hitler sentenced to prison for membership of banned right-wing group
    Man (42) charged in connection with international money laundering investigation
    Woman goes on trial accused of murdering her three-year-old son

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie