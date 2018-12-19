This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Minister asks officials to 'engage' with Irish Ferries over Rosslare-France service concerns

Irish Ferries yesterday said it is “unlikely” to have a ferry service between Rosslare and France in 2019.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 19 Dec 2018, 7:05 AM
1 hour ago 2,608 Views 3 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Peter Titmuss
Image: Shutterstock/Peter Titmuss

MINISTER OF STATE for Tourism Brendan Griffin has asked officials to “engage” with Irish Ferries after the company yesterday announced that it is “unlikely” to have a ferry service between Rosslare and France next year. 

In a post to its Facebook page yesterday it said that it wished to inform its customers of the news, and that it continues to keep the situation under review.

“Feedback from our customers suggests that it is easier to travel to Dublin Port for most people than it is to get to Rosslare,” the company said. 

Our new WB Yeats ship will operate from Dublin to Cherbourg up to four days per week and is now available for booking.

In a statement last night, Griffin said that he “noted” Irish Ferries’ communication regarding its Rosslare service.

“The service is an important transport service for the southeast region. From a tourism perspective, while it mainly facilitates Irish tourists holidaying in France, it also brings French and other European tourists to the southeast region,” Griffin said. 

“Given the importance of these services, I have asked my officials to engage with the company,” he said. 

Yesterday, Sinn Féin Brexit spokesperson David Cullinane said that Irish Ferries’ decision is “a big blow” to the southeast.

“With Brexit just over the horizon this decision is truly baffling,” Cullinane said.

“I will be raising this issue directly with the Minister at the earliest opportunity.

For the southeast region to lose one of its main ferry routes to Europe would be an absolute disaster.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin also said that it was “shocking news”.

“They plan to abandon the Rosslare Europort and the shortest sea route to France just as #Brexit kicks in. Inexplicable. Demands a response from the government,” Howlin tweeted.

With reporting by Gráinne Ní Aodha

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

