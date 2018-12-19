Minister asks officials to 'engage' with Irish Ferries over Rosslare-France service concerns

MINISTER OF STATE for Tourism Brendan Griffin has asked officials to “engage” with Irish Ferries after the company yesterday announced that it is “unlikely” to have a ferry service between Rosslare and France next year.

In a post to its Facebook page yesterday it said that it wished to inform its customers of the news, and that it continues to keep the situation under review.

“Feedback from our customers suggests that it is easier to travel to Dublin Port for most people than it is to get to Rosslare,” the company said.

Our new WB Yeats ship will operate from Dublin to Cherbourg up to four days per week and is now available for booking.

Irish Ferries wish to inform our customers that we're unlikely to operate a service between Rosslare & France in 2019. We continue to keep this situation under review. Our new W.B. Yeats ship will operate from Dublin to Cherbourg & is available to book on https://t.co/1rjF6XTLpL — Irish Ferries (@Irish_Ferries) December 18, 2018 Source: Irish Ferries /Twitter

In a statement last night, Griffin said that he “noted” Irish Ferries’ communication regarding its Rosslare service.

“The service is an important transport service for the southeast region. From a tourism perspective, while it mainly facilitates Irish tourists holidaying in France, it also brings French and other European tourists to the southeast region,” Griffin said.

“Given the importance of these services, I have asked my officials to engage with the company,” he said.

Yesterday, Sinn Féin Brexit spokesperson David Cullinane said that Irish Ferries’ decision is “a big blow” to the southeast.

“With Brexit just over the horizon this decision is truly baffling,” Cullinane said.

“I will be raising this issue directly with the Minister at the earliest opportunity.

For the southeast region to lose one of its main ferry routes to Europe would be an absolute disaster.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin also said that it was “shocking news”.

Shocking news from @Irish_Ferries. They plan to abandon Rosslare Europort and the shortest sea route to France just as #Brexit kicks in. Inexplicable! Demands a response from a Government. @campaignforleo @Shane_RossTD — Brendan Howlin (@BrendanHowlin) December 18, 2018 Source: Brendan Howlin /Twitter

“They plan to abandon the Rosslare Europort and the shortest sea route to France just as #Brexit kicks in. Inexplicable. Demands a response from the government,” Howlin tweeted.

With reporting by Gráinne Ní Aodha