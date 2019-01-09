This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 9 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Not much optimism for Irish hauliers after no-deal Brexit tailback test at Dover

Yesterday, 89 trucks took part in a no-deal Brexit test to see what delays there would be if there were checks at the Port of Dover.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 9 Jan 2019, 6:05 AM
1 hour ago 2,282 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4428916

Brexit A lorry arriving at the Port of Dover in Kent for the second trial of a government plan. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

 The idea of frictionless trade outside the Single Market is a myth.

IRISH HAULIER REPRESENTATIVES have said that the no-deal test run at the Port of Dover was too little too late, and wasn’t representative of how bad the tailbacks could be.

Yesterday, the UK government paid truck drivers to take part in a test of how one element of trade – transporting goods to a busy port – would be handled in the event of a no-deal.

The Port of Dover is Europe’s busiest ferry port, and is the second busiest in England. Its Cargo Terminal handles 300,000 tonnes of freight annually, with around 9,000 containers being moved a year.

A no-deal Brexit would see additional custom and regulatory checks at ports and airports, and possibly along the Irish border unless the Good Friday Agreement supersedes no-deal Brexit arrangements.

But the test was criticised as “a waste of time” and not accurate to how bad the traffic would actually be in the event of a no-deal.

According to an article in the Financial Times, a government report said that if custom checks were to delay each vehicle by over 80 seconds, it would lead to “no recovery”, meaning permanent gridlock in and out of Dover.

If the delays take 40 seconds or less, then there will be no additional delays, according to the Financial Times. 

When Aidan Flynn, General Manager of the Irish Freight Association was asked about the likelihood of checks taking less than 40 seconds, he said it was “unreasonable”.

Remember, there are multi-agency checks, not just customs and tariffs. There are checks related to the Single Market, licence requirements, and immigration – such as the nationality of drivers. It’s very complex, and a five-minute delay would lead to a subsequent 17- to 20-mile tailback getting out of the port.

He also says that the uncertain nature of the congestion on the way to the port means that there are issues for driver safety, as it’s more difficult to take a break.

“The landbridge used is because it’s the path with the least amount of friction and it’s the quickest way of getting to continental Europe. But it could now create its own bottleneck for the delivery reaching its destination on time and all subsequent deliveries. Remember that they would be also coming back with another product, so there would be knock on delays for products coming into Ireland, too.”

Flynn said that there was a suggestion that Irish hauliers could operate under the Common Transport Convention, but that would need to be paid for and developed.

“Nobody will be exempt for checks,” Flynn adds.

“The UK doesn’t have the infrastructure to give Irish hauliers a free route into these ports, so you’re going to get caught [in these tailbacks] no matter what. Looks completely unworkable, but you do have to try these things, so locals ad politicians can see the impact a no-deal would have on their region. We already know the impact it would have.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Victim of violent Ardee murder named locally
    104,282  10
    2
    		'Monster' 64m fatberg discovered blocking sewer in UK
    62,827  36
    3
    		Former top housing official claims homelessness in Ireland is 'normal'
    58,569  175
    Fora
    1
    		Real estate group Lisney says Dublin is facing a drought of available office space in 2019
    143  0
    2
    		If we want our entrepreneurial spirit to blossom, we have to help the smaller guys
    123  0
    3
    		Aer Lingus was told to pay thousands to workers 'in limbo' after a restructuring of its food unit
    36  0
    The42
    1
    		'I just don’t think it was very fair' - Dublin star Healy critical of Varadkar's comments on medics
    39,288  19
    2
    		As it happened: Tottenham vs Chelsea, Carabao Cup semi-final first leg
    33,829  18
    3
    		'I could see the disappointment on his face' - Munster concerns for Irish centre Farrell
    26,400  14
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too landed last night, but how did it go down with viewers?
    15,463  1
    2
    		Everyone is talking about the R Kelly docuseries, but are you up to speed on it?
    6,170  3
    3
    		Everything you need to know about that terrifying looking facial Alexandra from Love Island had
    4,796  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Victim of violent Ardee murder named locally
    Victim of violent Ardee murder named locally
    Unaccompanied learner driver with no L-plates arrested after driving 115km/h in 50km/h zone
    DPP file to be prepared after Gardaí arrest man (30s) in connection with Dublin 4 sexual assault
    LOUTH
    Fancy a stroll? Walkways and trails around Ireland are getting an upgrade
    Fancy a stroll? Walkways and trails around Ireland are getting an upgrade
    'Hospitals need to be places of care': Anti-abortion protest held outside Drogheda hospital
    Fagan rescues Westmeath against Offaly while 14-man Louth see off Wicklow
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Should the government supply every household with a breathalyser?
    Poll: Should the government supply every household with a breathalyser?
    Poll: Are you looking for a new job this year?
    Poll: Would you like to see divorce waiting times lowered or abolished?
    UK
    Not much optimism for Irish hauliers after no-deal Brexit tailback test at Dover
    Not much optimism for Irish hauliers after no-deal Brexit tailback test at Dover
    'Monster' 64m fatberg discovered blocking sewer in UK
    Ex-youth football coach dies in car crash on day he's to stand trial for sex abuse charges

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie