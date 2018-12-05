Irish lecturer stabbed to death in Paris

AN IRISH LECTURER has been killed in a stabbing in Paris.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing to death the lecturer outside a university in the Paris suburbs, a police source said.

The police source, confirming a report in the Parisien newspaper to AFP, said the suspect was a former student at the university who was born in Pakistan in 1981.

The Parisien reported that the victim was an English teacher and that he had been stabbed in the throat.

The man was an Irish national who had been teaching at the university for a number of years.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that it was aware of the case and was providing consular assistance.

Pascal Brouaye – the head of the university – said in an interview with broadcaster LCI that the entire school community was stricken by the event.

“It’s a tragedy that affects the entire community. He was a language teacher who had been here for 20 years and was appreciated by everyone,” Brouaye said.

Frédérique Vidal – the French Minister of Higher Education – confirmed in a statement that a lecturer had been killed at the Pôle Universitaire Léonard-de-Vinci, in the La Défense district in the west of Paris.

Another police source said the knife had been left at the scene.

