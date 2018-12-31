This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 31 December, 2018
Two Irish men charged over alleged assault in Sydney

The men appeared in court at the weekend.

By Órla Ryan Monday 31 Dec 2018, 9:24 AM
1 hour ago 7,689 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4418281
File photo of a police car in Sydney.
Image: Shutterstock/ArliftAtoz2205
File photo of a police car in Sydney.
File photo of a police car in Sydney.
Image: Shutterstock/ArliftAtoz2205

TWO IRISH MEN have been charged following the alleged assault of a 66-year-old man in Australia.

Christopher McLaughlin (24) and Nathan Kelly (21) were arrested near the scene of the incident in Sydney.

They were taken to Burwood Police Station and charged with grievous bodily harm.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the alleged victim was found on the side of the road in Summer Hill after midnight local time on Saturday (1pm Irish time). He is understood to be in a critical condition in hospital. 

McLaughlin and Kelly, both from Co Donegal, appeared before Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday. They are due to appear before Burwood Local Court on 9 January.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings. 

Órla Ryan
