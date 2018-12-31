Two Irish men charged over alleged assault in Sydney

TWO IRISH MEN have been charged following the alleged assault of a 66-year-old man in Australia.

Christopher McLaughlin (24) and Nathan Kelly (21) were arrested near the scene of the incident in Sydney.

They were taken to Burwood Police Station and charged with grievous bodily harm.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the alleged victim was found on the side of the road in Summer Hill after midnight local time on Saturday (1pm Irish time). He is understood to be in a critical condition in hospital.

McLaughlin and Kelly, both from Co Donegal, appeared before Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday. They are due to appear before Burwood Local Court on 9 January.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.