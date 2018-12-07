This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish in Paris urged to take caution and avoid certain areas as city braced for further protests

The Department of Foreign Affairs has issued an advisory to citizens in France.

By Sean Murray Friday 7 Dec 2018, 9:40 PM
1 hour ago 5,303 Views 23 Comments
Riot police in Paris had their hands full with a school demonstration today.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

THE DEPARTMENT OF Foreign Affairs has urged Irish citizens in Paris to “exercise a high degree of caution” and avoid areas where protests are taking place as France braces for another day of major demonstrations tomorrow.

French officials have already announced the closure of major tourist sites in Paris including museums and art galleries such as the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre- and told shopkeepers on and around the Champs-Elysees to stay shut tomorrow.

Around 8,000 police officers will be on duty in Paris – 5,000 more than last weekend when rioters caused extensive damage at the Arc de Triomphe and around the Champs-Elysees.

A dozen armoured vehicles will also be deployed in the capital for the first time.

Irish authorities are among dozens of other countries that are warning its citizens to take care this weekend.

A travel alert on the DFA website said: “We recommend you:

- Avoid areas where protests are taking place;- Check for transport disruptions and closures before setting out;

- Exercise a high degree of caution and stay informed of what is happening around you by monitoring local media, as protests may move quickly;

- Follow the advice of local authorities.

This was echoed by the US embassy, which issued a detailed travel alert.

“Demonstrations may become violent, resulting in damage to property, including overturning vehicles and setting them on fire,” said the embassy statement.

“Police responses may include water cannons and/or tear gas.”

The alert counselled Americans to keep a low profile, avoid crowds and to move vehicles away from places where demonstrations were expected.

A statement from Britain’s Foreign Office also warned that Saturday’s demonstrations could turn violent.

“Motorists travelling through France may also experience delays or blockages caused by demonstrators at motorway toll booths,” it added.

“In all cases, you should avoid any demonstrations if at all possible and follow the advice of the local authorities.” It gave similar advice for expected demonstrations in Brussels.

Belgium meanwhile advised its nationals to postpone any trips to Paris if at all possible.

The Dutch, German, Italian, Norwegian, Swedish and Turkish authorities all warned of possible violence, particularly in Paris, and advised their nationals to stay away from any demonstrations.

The embassies of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain also warned their nationals to be extra cautious and avoid protests.

Some embassies spelled out which parts of Paris to avoid. The Danish embassy advised its nationals to avoid the Champs-Elysees area – the scene of violent clashes last weekend – and other areas.

With reporting from AFP

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Man who stole spirits from Coppers told gardaí he was on way to toilet when he spotted opportunity
    Man (20s) charged over €200k drugs find in Finglas
    Dublin's 2013 Leinster-winning captain calls time on inter-county hurling career
